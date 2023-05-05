VALPARAISO, Ind. — The table was set for an SIU feast and a rare come-from-behind win in the ninth inning on Friday.

But the Salukis pushed away at the worst time and absorbed another deflating Missouri Valley Conference loss to a team that on paper they figured to beat.

SIU’s 9-8 defeat to Valparaiso was its seventh in the last nine games and its sixth in the last seven conference games. A team that just a couple of weeks ago was in contention to repeat as regular season champs is instead playing its way toward the play-in round of the conference tournament later this month.

“Very disappointing loss,” said Salukis coach Lance Rhodes. “We haven’t had very many games this year where we can go down and then come back and win a game. You’re not always going to lead every single inning of every single game.

“You have to be able to give up some runs and come back and win games. We’re not doing that right now.”

SIU (25-21, 11-8) appeared to be on the verge of authoring only its third win in a game it trailed after eight innings. Ryan Rodriguez started the ninth with a double, Bennett Eltoft got plunked by a pitch and Cole Christman doubled to the wall in left-center to cut the deficit to 9-7.

Beacons coach Brian Schmack hooked Ryan Mintz for Grant Jablonski but Steven Loden reached him for a sacrifice fly to right that made it 9-8 and moved Christman to third as the possible tying run. However, pinch-hitter Zack Jensen looked at a third strike and Jack Rigoni flew out to center to kill the rally and the game.

The Salukis stranded nine runners on base, including the bases loaded in the seventh when Nathan Bandy popped out to first on a 3-1 count in a spot where a hit might have put them ahead.

“We’re not hitting guys in with men on base, but it’s not necessarily just the offense,” Rhodes said. “We’re not making pitches when we can get out of an inning and we’re not making defensive plays when we can get out of an inning. In all three areas right now, we’re not doing enough to win games.”

Pitching let SIU down when it coughed up a 4-0 second inning lead. Jordan Bloemer (4-1), who has been their most reliable starter in MVC play, found trouble when he couldn’t find the plate. He wild-pitched home run one and issued three straight walks, including one to Kyle Schmack with the bases filled, to move Valpo (17-19, 8-11) within 4-2.

When Bloemer threw a strike, Ryan Maka drilled it over the center field wall for a grand slam that put the Beacons ahead for good at 6-4.

Bloemer steadied after that, reaching the seventh inning as he mowed down 11 of 12 hitters in one stretch. But the bullpen and defense made the job harder once Bloemer left. A throwing error on a possible double-play ball and an infield single by pinch-hitter Brady Nowicki plated two for Valpo in the seventh.

Ben Riffe got a chance in the eighth after Kaeber Rog’s second homer of the day pulled the Salukis within 8-6, but issued a bases-loaded walk to Matt Olive for the run that ultimately stood up as the game-winner.

“We’re giving them outs on defense or we’re not executing pitches from the mound,” Rhodes said. “Way too many walks.”

Wasted in the defeat was a breakout game by Rog, the MVC Player of the Year last year who entered the day with one homer in 176 at-bats. He found his stroke with three hits, all for extra bases, and scored three runs.

Eltoft and Pier-Olivier Boucher also cracked homers for the Salukis, which finished the day with 12 hits – all from the top six spots in the order. The bottom three slots went 0-for-14.

“We’re not playing winning baseball,” Rhodes said. “It’s not just one thing. In general, we’re just playing bad baseball.”

The series continues at 1 p.m. Saturday.