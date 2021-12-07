SIU Baseball | Salukis announce 2022 schedule

SIU’s baseball team recently announced its 2022 schedule, which features 26 home games and a lengthy stretch of road contests to start the season.

The Salukis play their first seven away from Itchy Jones Stadium, starting with a three-game series at Louisiana-Monroe Feb. 18-20. After a single game at Austin Peay on Feb. 22, they travel to Central Arkansas for a weekend series on Feb. 25-27.

SIU opens its home schedule on March 1 against Western Illinois, then hits the road again on March 4-6 for three games against Arkansas-Little Rock. Then the Salukis get their first extended stretch at home, starting with a March 8 encounter with SIU Edwardsville.

After visiting Arkansas State on March 9, SIU welcomes Western Michigan for a weekend series on March 11-13. The Salukis travel to UT Martin on the 15th and host Big Ten foe Illinois March 18-20, followed by a visit from Arkansas State on March 22.

SIU visits Butler March 25-26, playing Northwestern twice and also taking on the host Bulldogs. The Salukis host UT Martin on March 29 and open Missouri Valley Conference play on April 1 with a three-game series against Bradley in Carbondale.

Following a trip to Murray State on April 5, SIU visits Evansville on April 8-10 for a conference series. That’s followed on April 12 with a visit to Southeast Missouri State before the Salukis host Siena on April 14-15 and SIU Edwardsville on the 16th.

SIU hosts Austin Peay on April 19 before flying to Dallas for a weekend series with defending MVC tourney champ Dallas Baptist on Apr. 22-24. DBU not only won the MVC title last year, it also came within a game of advancing to the College World Series before a difficult Super Regional defeat against Virginia.

The Salukis host SEMO on April 26 and welcome Valparaiso to town for a Valley series from April 29-May 1. Murray State comes to town May 3 to finish the homestand before SIU travels to Missouri State on May 6-8 for three conference games.

Following a visit to SIU Edwardsville on May 10, the Salukis close out their MVC home schedule against Indiana State on May 13-15. Their final home game is on May 17 against Saint Louis, followed by the last conference series at Illinois State on May 19-21.

SIU will play the conference tournament at Missouri State from May 24-28 with an NCAA Tournament bid on the line. The Salukis went 40-20 in coach Lance Rhodes’ second season, reaching the loser’s bracket finals of the Valley tourney before a defeat to Indiana State ended their year.

