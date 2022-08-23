SIU Baseball | Salukis announce 2023 schedule

SIU’s baseball team announced its 2023 schedule on Tuesday. It features 29 home games, including seven weekend series and a visit from a Southeastern Conference program that should aid the Salukis’ non-conference strength of schedule.

“Our goal was to play a competitive schedule to help us achieve the best possible RPI heading into the postseason, and I think we have done that,” said SIU coach Lance Rhodes in a press release.

The Salukis open the season Feb. 17 at Wofford for a three-game set, followed by a Feb. 21 trip to Austin Peay and a three-game series Feb. 24-26 at Jacksonville State. Their home opener is Feb. 28 against Saint Louis.

That starts an eight-game homestand that includes a visit from Ohio on March 3-5, followed by a contest with SIU Edwardsville on March 7. Then comes a three-game set with Kentucky on March 10-12. The Wildcats went 33-26 last year and took a weekend series from top-ranked Tennessee in early March.

SIU goes on the road March 14 for a game with UT Martin before a weekend series at Illinois on March 17-19. It hosts Western Illinois on March 21 and starts Missouri Valley Conference play March 24-26 at home against conference newcomer Illinois-Chicago.

The Salukis’ other home series in MVC play are against Belmont (April 6-8), Evansville (April 14-16), Illinois State (April 28-30) and Missouri State (May 12-14). The program will retire the number 37 of former coach Dan Callahan on April 15 and celebrate senior weekend for the Missouri State series.

SIU travels to Bradley (March 31-April 2), Indiana State (April 21-23), Valparaiso (May 5-7) and Murray State (May 18-20) for MVC series. MVC teams will play 27 conference games this year after the league expanded to 10 teams with the addition of UIC, Belmont and Murray State, and the departure of Dallas Baptist.

The Salukis will also host midweek games against UT Martin, Lindenwood, Southeast Missouri, Austin Peay and Southern Indiana. They will travel to SEMO and SIU Edwardsville for midweek games during MVC play.

The MVC tourney takes place next year at Indiana State from May 24-27. SIU reached the championship game of last year’s MVC tourney before falling to Missouri State, costing it an NCAA Tournament berth.

The Salukis went 44-16 last year, earning their first MVC regular season crown since 1990.