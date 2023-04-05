Just enough distance. Just enough direction.

And then one wild celebration for the new first place team in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Matt Schark’s 11th inning fly ball down the right field line snuck over the wall as SIU captured a 7-6 win over Belmont Thursday night at Itchy Jones Stadium.

It was the fifth homer of the year for Schark, who was 0 for 4 prior to authoring the Salukis’ third walkoff of the season. It was also the first homer surrendered by Bruins closer Ethan Harden (1-1) in 23 2/3 innings.

Harden allowed only one baserunner in his first 3 2/3 innings – Kaeber Rog’s one-out walk in the 10th – before Schark muscled the seventh pitch of his at-bat inside the foul pole.

“Probably two feet fair and barely over the wall,” Schark said. “I thought it was going foul at first but then it looked like it straightened out. I was staring it down.”

When the ball departed the yard, Schark pumped both arms in the air and jumped for joy. He flung his helmet in the air shortly after touching third and got the contents of a water cooler emptied over him after stomping on the plate.

SIU coach Lance Rhodes said he instructed Schark to look for a pitch down in the zone against Harden.

“If he was throwing 92 or 93, it was playing like 95 or 96 because it was exploding out of his hand,” Rhodes said. “So we were telling him to look for a ball down and be ready to hit.”

The result gave SIU (17-13, 6-1) a half-game lead on idle Indiana State, which hosts Illinois State this weekend, and a one-game edge on the Bruins (18-13, 5-2). It was the Salukis’ ninth win in 10 games.

Paul Bonzagni (4-2) worked 3 1/3 innings out of the bullpen to earn the win. Bonzagni blew the save in the ninth when Mason Landers stroked a game-tying single up the middle to make it 6-6, but stranded runners at the corners to end the inning and then mowed through Belmont in order in the last two innings.

“Instead of feeling sorry for himself, he went out there and got outs,” Rhodes said of Bonzagni. “He gave us a chance to walk it off.”

SIU scored runs in seven different innings, including six of the first seven. Nathan Bandy went 3 for 5 with two runs, while Pier-Olivier Boucher collected two hits for his sixth straight multi-hit game. Steven Loden and Cole Christman belted solo homers.

Ryan Rodriguez knocked in a pair of runs, including a sacrifice fly in the fifth that gave the Salukis a 4-3 lead. Christman’s seventh homer made it 5-3 in the sixth and Boucher singled home Bandy in the seventh.

“Guys can go off at any time,” Schark said of the offense. “Hitting is contagious. We had 12 hits tonight and anyone can go off.”

But Belmont fought back in the eighth against Scott Harper, who fired three hitless innings in relief of Ben Chapman before permitting a two-out RBI single to Jack Rando and a run-scoring double to Sam Slaughter to cut the SIU advantage to 6-5.

Neither starter was involved in the decision. Chapman lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits and three runs with a walk and three strikeouts. Belmont’s Jordan Zuger pitched five innings, yielding seven hits and four runs while walking one and whiffing one.

“You saw two teams that are playing really good baseball at the same time,” Rhodes said. “As a coach, it was actually a fun game to watch. Both teams competed really well and it was that way for (11) innings. It was a fun game the whole time.”

The series continues Friday at 6 p.m.