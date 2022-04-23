SIU Baseball | Salukis clinch first ever series win over DBU

DALLAS, TEXAS — SIU went from threatening a run-rule win to a one run win in the matter of 30 minutes en route to program history on a windy, humid Saturday afternoon in Dallas, Texas on Saturday. The one run win, 10-9 over Dallas Baptist, gave the Salukis’ their first-ever series win over 23rd ranked DBU and their fourth consecutive win over the MVC power.

SIU (28-10, 6-2) built a 10-2 lead after seven innings versus the Patriots (23-15, 4-4). The Salukis then withstood a furious seven run DBU outburst in the final two innings.

SIU hit four home runs the first four innings enroute to the large lead. Kaeber Rog slugged home runs in each of the first and second innings driving in three runs. His third inning homer followed teammate J.T. Weber’s solo homer, Weber’s 15th of the season and the 32nd of his five-year career. Nick Hagedorn slammed SIU’s fourth homer of the game leading off the fourth inning.

SIU led 6-1 after four innings behind starter and winner Noah Farmer (3-1, 1-1 v. DBU). He pitched 7 innings and allowed five runs on nine hits while throwing 107 pitches.

The Salukis made it 7-1 on Nathan Bandy’s ground out in the fifth inning.

After DBU tallied a solo run in the fifth inning, Weber doubled in Grey Epps in the sixth inning to make it 8-2 Salukis.

Bandy tripled in Pier-Olivier Boucher (walk) and then scored himself on a double play in the seventh inning as SIU pushed its lead to 10-2.

Trey McDaniel relieved Farmer with SIU ahead 10-3 in the eighth inning. After McDaniel struck out Blayne Jones the Saluki stopper served up a single to Luke Heefner loading the bases. Ryan Wrobleski followed with grand slam home run to left field and SIU led 10-7 going into the ninth.

After a scoreless Saluki ninth, an error by Saluki 3B Cody Cleveland leading off the bottom of the ninth started a Patriots’ rally. McDaniel struck out the next two hitters. But then Cole Moore doubled in Miguel Santos to make it 10-8. Blayne Jones singled in Moore to cut the Saluki lead to one run. Heefner singled to load the bases bringing up the same Wrobleski who’d homered off McDaniel in the eighth. This time McDaniel induced Wrobleski into a game ending flyout to Weber in centerfield.

SIU has won six of it last seven games and will pitch Ben Chapman (1-2, 5.21) versus Luke Eldred (3-2, 4.23) when it goes for the sweep in the series finale Sunday at 1pm CT.

NOTES

SIU is now 3-11 lifetime in games played at Dallas Baptist … Coach Lance Rhodes is 4-2 versus DBU as SIU’s coach, 2-0 at DBU … Bandy, whose hometown of Mountain View, Arkansas is just under a seven hour drive from the DBU campus, has reached base in 27-8 consecutive games. He’s hit safely in 28 of the 32 games he’s started this season … It was the second time this season SIU’s hit four home runs in one game … Weber is alone in second place in career home runs with 32. He is four home runs behind the school’s all-time leader Robert Jones (36, 1983-1986). He has 30 home runs in the last two seasons, which is among the top five in the nation … It was Rog’s first multi-homer game as a Saluki. Jeff Stanek (2002) remains the last Saluki to hit three home runs in one game … Former SIU pitcher Bubba Hall, who beat DBU for SIU in 2021, pitched two and one-thirds innings in Saturday’s game and allowed two runs while walking three … DBU has only been swept one time in an MVC series (Missouri St., 2017).

