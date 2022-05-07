SIU Baseball | Salukis clinch series over Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, MO — SIU’s pitchers led the way for a second consecutive game at Missouri St. Saturday as starter Noah Farmer combined with reliever Matthew Steidl to hold the Bears to one run and five hits in a 5-1 Saluki win. The win clinched the three-game series for the Salukis (33-13, 10-4) and was their eighth consecutive win over Missouri St. (22-21, 5-9).

Farmer scattered four hits over seven shutout innings. He struck out four and didn’t walk any of the 25 hitters he faced. Farmer threw 89 pitches as he raised his overall record to 5-2 and his MVC record to 2-1. It was Farmer’s first career win vs. Missouri St.

Steidl, pitching for the fourth time in eight days, earned his fifth save of the season and his fourth in MVC play. He allowed just a bunt single to the eight hitters he faced.

Ryan Rodriguez drove all of the runs Farmer and Steidl needed in the third inning when the SIU third baseman singled in J.T. Weber (single) and Kaeber Rog (walk). Rodriguez is second to Rog in MVC RBIs for SIU, 13.

Rog drove in his 15th run in 14 MVC games this season in the fifth inning when he slammed an opposite field home run to left field. It was his 12th home run of the season and his fifth in MVC play.

SIU parlayed a walk, a hit batsman, and a single into two ninth inning runs. Cody Cleveland drove in one of the two runs with a ground out. Nick Hagedorn drove in the second run with sacrifice fly to right field.

The Bears ended SIU’s bid for its sixth shutout of the season and its third in MVC play in the seventh inning when Grant Wood homered off of Farmer.

The Bears failed to convert either of SIU’s two errors into runs.

The Salukis and Bears return to action Saturday in Springfield, Mo. Game time is 11 a.m.

SALUKI NOTES

SIU’s 8 game winning streak vs. MSU comes after the Bears won all 9 games between the two teams between 5/5/17 and 4/6/19 … This is SIU’s first series win in Springfield since it swept a three game series from the Bears at Hammons Field in 2016 and is its fourth in nine tries … SIU won the first game played at Hammons Field 3-2 in ten innings before over 9,000 fans on 4/2/04 … SIU is 13-14 in regular season games vs. MSU at Hammons … Weber did not homer the day after he tied the SIU single season HR record (17) as he moved with 2 HRs of the school-record for career HRs (Roberts Jones, 36, 1983-86) … Rog and Weber have combined for 29 HRs this season. That’s one shy of the apparent record for HRs by a duo in a single SIU season. Jerry Miller (16) and Jim Adduci (14) combined for 30 HRs in 1980 … Coach Lance Rhodes is 6-0 vs. MSU … Rhodes has guided SIU to 25 MVC wins in two seasons. There was no MVC season in 2020. SIU combined to win just 25 MVC games from 2017-19 … The game was completed in two hours, eight minutes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0