SIU Baseball | Salukis down Western Illinois, move to 8-0

CARBONDALE — The SIU baseball team scored runs in five of its last six innings and cruised past Western Illinois 9-1 on Tuesday afternoon at Itchy Jones Stadium. The Salukis improved to 8-0 on the season and have won 13-straight games dating back to last season.

"Everybody performed pretty well, especially after the long weekend we had," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said. "We had a long road trip. It felt like at times the bodies were pretty tired today. To be able to score nine runs and hold the opponent to one run on a day where we didn't feel 100% was good."

The Salukis (8-0) picked up a nice win over Western Illinois (1-3), which had opened its season by beating the nation's No. 4-ranked team, Louisville, in its home ballpark.

SIU's eight wins this year are second-most in the nation, and SIU's 13-game winning streak, dating back to last season, is the second-longest active winning streak in the nation. SIU's 13-game winning streak is the longest for SIU since the 1990 Salukis won 16-straight games.

"That's maturity and good leadership," Rhodes said. "I think a lot of it is due to the fact that we missed the year last year. Every chance we get to play a game, they're excited to play. It helps when we have great leaders on the field who show up every day and hold everyone accountable to being ready to play."