TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Unbeknownst to the dozens in attendance at Bob Warn Field, they held a giveaway Wednesday morning.

SIU gifted a baseball game to Evansville at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Giving the Purple Aces four seventh inning runs with an unsavory combination of walks, hit batters and errors, the Salukis fell into the loser’s bracket for the second straight year with a 7-3 loss.

SIU (30-26) will have to win two games Thursday to keep its season alive. It plays either Valparaiso or Belmont at 8 a.m. If it survives that game, it would have to play at 3 p.m. in another elimination game, probably against MVC regular season champion Indiana State.

One ugly inning put the Salukis in that predicament. It happened moments after Cole Christman’s one-out sacrifice fly in the sixth gave them a 3-2 lead.

Jordan Bloemer (4-2) mostly cruised for six innings, giving up just three hits and fanning six in a solid performance. The only hit that hurt him was Evan Waggoner’s two-run homer to right in the second, his third of the year.

But Bloemer plunked Mark Shallenberger to start the seventh and fell behind Brent Widder 2-0. At that point, coach Lance Rhodes waved in Matthew Steidl from the bullpen. Steidl quickly completed Widder’s walk and then passed Waggoner to fill the bases.

On came Paul Bonzagni and moments later, the lead switched dugouts. A fielder’s choice grounder by Danny Borgstrom tied the game and Ty Rumsey’s single – the only hit of the inning – made it 4-3 Evansville.

Eric Roberts and Chase Hug worked consecutive walks, the latter one scoring Borgstrom, and Kip Fougerousse’s chopper to third evaded Ryan Rodriguez for an error to cap the game-deciding rally.

Fougerousse added insurance in the ninth when he grounded an RBI single to left that scored Rumsey, who reached on a leadoff walk.

Nick Smith (5-3) beat SIU for the second time this year, working eight good innings and scattering seven hits. He allowed three runs, walking two and fanning three. Smith threw just 101 pitches, inducing a spate of first and second-pitch outs.

The Salukis initiated scoring two batters into their half of the first. Pier-Olivier Boucher, who was left off the All-MVC first team despite cracking 15 homers and stealing 19 bases, belted a solo homer to right-center. SIU got runners to the corners later in the inning but couldn’t add to the lead.

In the fourth, the Salukis tied the game when Kaeber Rog ripped a leadoff triple to the right field corner and rode home when Steven Loden doubled to left for his 55th RBI of the year.

SIU filled the bases against closer Nate Hardman with one out in the ninth but failed to scratch. Ryan Rodriguez fanned on a breaking ball in the turf and Bennett Eltoft did the same to end it.

The Salukis left 10 men on base.