SIU Baseball | Salukis earn Saturday sweep over SIUE

CARBONDALE — Ben Chapman’s three-pitch strikeout of Brett Johnson capped off a 4-0 win and a doubleheader sweep for the Southern Illinois University baseball team against sister school SIU-Edwardsville on Saturday at Itchy Jones Stadium.

The Salukis improved to 26-9 for the season after getting a walkoff single from Nathan Bandy in the bottom of the ninth for a 7-6 in the opener, then Chapman fanned nine in a seven-inning complete game in the nightcap.

“Obviously,” said SIU head coach Lance Rhodes, “it was just a really good day overall.”

SIU also got back-to-back home runs from JT Weber and Zack Jensen in the fifth inning of the second game. Weber now has 31 for his career and moved into a tie for second place on SIU’s all-time list with Du Quoin’s Tyler Bullock.

Weber, a senior outfielder from Metropolis, has blasted 14 homers this season and is now five away from tying the career record of 36 established by Robert Jones in 1986.

“I think he’s feeling it a little bit,” Rhodes said. “Everybody knows what’s going on with the home run record. He’s got to be himself and be a really good hitter. If he does that and swings at quality pitches, home runs are going to come for him. He just can’t chase the record; he’s got to let the record come to him.”

In the opener, Grey Epps popped a two-run homer off Goreville’s Brant Glidewell to help SIU jump out to a 5-1 lead, but the Cougars tied it and took the lead before Pier-Olivier Boucher homered in the eighth to make it 6-6.

SIU-Edwardsville went back in front in the top of the ninth when Drew Mize hit an RBI single and had the first out against the Salukis in the bottom half when Cody Cleveland struck out.

But then Weber was hit by a pitch from Jake Bockenstedt, then a wild pitch followed and Kaeber Rog was intentionally walked. Jack Rigoni, who pinch hit for Boucher, also drew a four-pitch walk to bring up Bandy.

Bockenstedt (2-4) quickly worked ahead with two strikes against Bandy, but the junior outfielder zipped a single to left-center field to bring in the winning run.

“We battled through some adversity in the first game as far as having the lead and losing the lead and still being able to hang in there and win,” Rhodes said. “Obviously that was huge.”

SIU starter Noah Farmer, a Massac County product like Weber, went seven innings and gave up just two runs and six hits with five strikeouts and one walk but it was reliever Matthew Steidl (2-2) taking the win after getting the final two outs in the ninth.

Rog, who was tied for the NCAA lead in hits with 61 coming into the weekend, went hitless in the first game but was 1-for-3 in the second.

In the second game, Darren Taylor gave the Salukis the lead with an RBI single in the third inning, then Weber poked an opposite-field slice down the right-field line with Cleveland on base to make it 3-0.

Jensen came up next and hit a majestic towering blast to left field for his second homer of the season.

“That’s the great thing about the long ball,” Rhodes said, “you can put runs on the board pretty quick. We’ve got several guys in the lineup that have that threat any time they’re up there.”

Chapman, meanwhile, threw 111 pitches and gave up just four hits and two walks to go along with his nine strikeouts. The win was his first of the season.

“Chapman looked back to normal Chapman form,” Rhodes said. “He was mixing his pitches and pounding the strike zone. What I liked the most is that he had such a quick tempo to the game. It was catch, pitch, catch, pitch. It was a great rhythm and it got us back in the dugout as quickly as possible. He looked good.”

SIU travels to Austin Peay on Tuesday, then resumes Missouri Valley Conference play next weekend with a series at Dallas Baptist that begins Friday night.

The Salukis’ next home game will be Tuesday, April 26, against Southeast Missouri State at 6 p.m.

