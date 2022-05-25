SIU Baseball | Salukis fall to Missouri State at MVC Tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In winning the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title, the SIU baseball team proved they could overcome nearly every obstacle thrown at it.

This is one obstacle it would have preferred not to confront, though.

Forrest Barnes authored a complete-game five-hitter Thursday and Mason Hull belted a pair of homers as sixth-seeded Missouri State stopped the top-seeded Salukis 5-1 in their MVC Tournament opener at Hammons Field.

“Two guys dominated the game,” said SIU coach Lance Rhodes. “They just beat us.”

That will force SIU (40-15) into an elimination game at 5:02 p.m. Thursday against the loser of Wednesday night’s late game matching No. 2 Evansville and fifth-seeded Indiana State. The Salukis will need to win five straight games to earn the tournament title and an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

A team that won nine of its last 10 games to capture its first MVC regular season crown since 1990 couldn’t crack the code against Barnes (6-4), except for consecutive doubles by Ryan Rodriguez and Pier-Olivier Boucher to start the second inning.

That gave SIU a 1-0 lead, which at the time seemed like a good omen. Coming into the game, the Salukis were 28-1 when scoring first. But one was all they got after Cody Cleveland’s hard grounder up the middle was converted into a 4-6-3 double play when Hull made a diving stop and shoveled to Walker Jenkins, whose nice turn ended the inning.

“If we get that ball through the hole, it’s 2-0 and we have runners at first and third,” Rhodes said. “That ball was a killer right there.”

SIU managed just three more baserunners after that. Boucher singled with two outs in the fourth and was cut down stealing when he overslid second. Cleveland singled with one out in the eighth and reached second on the Bears’ only error but was stranded. Kaeber Rog managed a one-out hit in the ninth but never advanced past first.

Barnes threw just 101 pitches, 70 for strikes, to go the distance in a game that ended in a quick 2:12.

“I don’t think he missed a spot all night with his fastball,” Rhodes said. “And he just threw strikes over and over with his slider.”

After denying the Salukis a multi-run inning with his glove, Hull then erased their lead with one swing to start the fourth. He ambushed Tanner Lewis’ first pitch, whacking it over the bullpen in left for his 12th homer of the year.

Aside from that, Lewis gave SIU 4 2/3 solid innings, permitting just that run off four hits and a walk with four strikeouts. All-MVC pitcher Matthew Steidl (6-3) took over and worked through trouble of his making to keep the game even through six.

Then Hull happened again in the seventh after Jenkins drew a leadoff walk and Drake Baldwin grounded a one-out single just past a diving Rog at short. Hull drilled an 0-1 pitch over the wall in right for a lead the Salukis couldn’t overcome.

Grant Wood capped the scoring in the eighth with a one-out homer to center, his sixth of the year.

SIU built its sterling record on consistency. It also enjoyed winning streaks of seven and eight games. It has no choice but to win the next five if it wants its season to continue past this weekend.

“We’ve got to find a way to get to the next pitch, get to the next inning, get to the next game,” Rhodes said. “We can’t do anything about this one. We just have to be ready tomorrow.”

DAWG BITES

SIU’s consecutive 40-win seasons mark the first time in school history that’s happened. ... It won all seven MVC series for the first time in program history. That’s the first time that’s occurred in the Valley since the 2018 Missouri State team accomplished the feat. … Rog was SIU’s first MVC Player of the Year since shortstop-pitcher PJ Finigan in 2005.

