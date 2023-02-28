Minutes after Nathan Bandy grounded out to second to complete SIU’s 11-3 loss to Saint Louis on Tuesday at Itchy Jones Stadium, Salukis coach Lance Rhodes gathered his team around him.

Rhodes’ postgame talks rarely last more than a couple of minutes before he sends his team off for the day’s remainder. This one lasted about 20 minutes. It wasn’t a chewing out by any means – Rhodes never raised his voice – but it was a firm message.

Fix it.

“A tough start from the standpoint of we haven’t created any luck because we haven’t played well enough,” he said. “There’s been a thing or two that’s gone against us that’s swung each game. There’s nobody to blame but ourselves.

“We have to execute better, we have to play better. The better we execute, the more lucky we will get. Right now, we’re not executing, so we don’t have luck on our side.”

SIU fell to 3-6 with its third straight loss by a combined score of 29-12. Its eight pitchers combined to issue eight walks, hit three batters and throw a wild pitch. The Salukis also allowed a stolen base and committed an error.

Give any team 14 free bases in a game and the odds are that you’ll lose. Combine all that with leaving 12 runners on base and it’s a wonder this game wasn’t even more lopsided.

Yet there were opportunities for SIU to rally from early 3-0 and 4-1 deficits that weren’t grabbed. It looked like it would draw within 3-2 in the second when Kaeber Rog ripped a liner into center field with the bases loaded.

Noah Cook scored easily and Nate Lyons appeared ready to do the same, until he stumbled approaching third and nearly fell after touching the bag. Lyons had to return to third and he was stranded there on Pier-Olivier Boucher’s bouncer to first.

“We make that (3-2), it’s totally different,” Rhodes said.

The Salukis’ other chance to make it a different game came in the fifth inning. Shane Harper rescued Shane Wilhelm from a bases-loaded, no-out jam with a strikeout and a double play ball. Rog led off the bottom of the inning with an opposite-field double and reached third on Boucher’s fly ball.

Ryan Rodriguez laced a liner right at first baseman Coleman Swanger for the second out and Steven Loden chased a high fastball on a 3-2 pitch.

So much for momentum.

And a few minutes later, so much for a competitive game. The Billikens (4-3) got to Harper and Matthew Steidl for six runs in the top of the sixth to make it 10-1. Swanger capped the inning by lofting a three-run homer over the left field wall off Steidl, an All-MVC first teamer last year who has started this year by allowing 12 earned runs in six innings.

He’s got plenty of company. Through nine games, SIU’s team earned run average is 7.75.

“I know that we have the ability level to get it done,” Rhodes said. “It doesn’t appear that we have a good pitching staff right now, but I know that’s not true. I’ve seen it since August, in fall games, before the season started. I know what they can do.

“But nobody cares about what you do in the fall or the preseason. They only care about what you do between the white lines in the spring and right now, we’re not doing enough.”

Jake Combs (0-1) allowed six hits and four runs in three innings, including a homer to Patrick Clohisy on the game’s second pitch.

Rog reached base four times for the Salukis with two hits and two walks. Bandy went 3-for-5 and Rodriguez banged out two hits with an RBI.

SIU is back in action Friday, weather permitting, against visiting Ohio at 3 p.m.