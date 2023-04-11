Defense is taken for granted until your team can’t catch the ball.

It might be overshadowed during SIU’s run of six straight wins and 12 victories in its last 13 games, but one of the major reasons for its recent success is because its defense has been perfect for a week and a half.

The Salukis clicked off their sixth straight game without an error Tuesday night in subduing Southeast Missouri State 8-5 at Itchy Jones Stadium. Included were two more double plays, adding to their Division I lead of 41 in 33 games.

SIU hasn’t made an error since right fielder Nathan Bandy was charged with one in the second inning of a 6-5 loss at Bradley on April 1. That’s 61 innings without a miscue, for those keeping score at home.

Salukis coach Lance Rhodes says part of the reason for the team’s improved glove work is because they have settled on an everyday lineup.

“The more those guys play in certain spots, it makes our defense better,” he said. “It all starts with our infield defense, the way (Steven) Loden has settled in at second base. You have Kaeber (Rog) and Ryan (Rodriguez) on the left side, and Matt (Schark) is such a big target at first base.

“He’s got so much length that if you throw it off the bag, he’s still going to catch it. And if you do throw it in the dirt, he has so much length that he can create a short hop. It’s been fun to watch them play defensively and hopefully, we can carry on.”

The smooth double play combination of Loden and Rog came through when SIU (20-13) needed them. The RedHawks (18-17) trimmed an 8-1 seventh inning deficit to 8-5 and brought the tying run to the plate in speedy leadoff man Jevon Mason after Danny Sperling delivered an RBI single that forced Rhodes to wave Scott Harper in from the bullpen.

Harper won the eight-pitch duel with one well-placed two-seam fastball. Mason rapped it right at Loden. Rog danced across the bag and his quick-release throw to first got Mason by a step.

Inning over, threat over and – after Harper worked a scoreless ninth for his first save – game over.

“That pitch was really the ball game,” Rhodes said of Harper’s double play ball.

It wasn’t Loden’s only big contribution. He doubled his first two times up, knocking in Rog with the game’s first run in the second and scoring the first of two fourth inning runs on the first of two Bennett Eltoft RBI infield hits.

Loden nearly had a third double in the fifth but Josh Cameron ran down his well-struck ball on the warning track in right, meaning Loden had to settle for a sacrifice fly that made it 5-1.

“I was seeing it well and the ball was up, so I was just trying to put some good swings on it,” Loden said.

Rodriguez and catcher Cole Christman joined Loden in the double double club. Christman went 3-for-3 with a walk, upping his average to .355. The Salukis finished with 11 hits and also worked six walks from six SEMO pitchers.

Starter Jake Combs worked 4 and 1/3 effective innings, allowing one run. Matthew Steidl (2-5) got the win out of the bullpen, pitching effectively until the RedHawks touched him and Easton Dermody for three seventh inning runs.

Now 5-0 on its nine-game homestand, SIU welcomes Evansville to town this weekend for another Missouri Valley Conference series. It’s Alumni Weekend, which will include the retirement of former coach Dan Callahan’s No. 37 before Saturday’s game.

Rhodes has already briefed newcomers like Loden as to what the weekend means to the program.

“Coach has talked to us about the weekend,” Loden said. “It’s a great opportunity to show everyone that we can play. Looking forward to seeing the alumni for sure.”