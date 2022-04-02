SIU Baseball | Salukis get walk off win over Bradley

CARBONDALE – When Ryan Rodriguez walked off Illinois on March 20, he did so with a dramatic two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning.

When Rodriguez walked off Bradley in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday, it wasn’t quite as spectacular, but got the job done just as well.

His two-out grounder eluded the glove of shortstop TJ Manteufel and scored pinch-runner Darren Taylor from third to secure SIU’s 6-5 Missouri Valley Conference win at Itchy Jones Stadium.

It capped a wild ninth inning that saw the Braves (7-14, 0-2) reach closer Trey McDaniel (3-0) for two runs to take their first lead of the weekend at 5-4, only to see the Salukis (20-7, 2-0) respond in kind without requiring a hit.

“The mindset was just fight,” Rodriguez said. “You know we’re a scrappy team and we believe in each other. We will get the job done.”

How SIU got the job done was equal parts patience, making contact and Bradley mistakes. Ironically, the inning started with Braves right fielder Carson Husmann leaping at the wall to deny J.T. Weber an extra-base hit.

What happened after that, according to Salukis coach Lance Rhodes, could be attributed to his team’s resilience.

“We were down 11-1 to Illinois and almost won that game,” he said, referring to an 11-10 loss on March 18. “We don’t give up. Guys just pass the bat, keep taking good at-bats. We never think we’re out of a game.”

Kaeber Rog drew a walk from Troy Hickey (0-1), followed by Zack Jensen’s towering fly ball to deep center. Ryan Vogel appeared to have a bead on it, but lost a one-on-one duel with a stiff gust of wind blowing towards left field and missed the ball for a two-base error.

Nathan Bandy lofted a sacrifice fly to Husmann, scoring pinch-runner Sam Creed to tie the score and move Taylor to third. J.D. Ortiz extended the inning when he got plunked by a pitch, setting the stage for Rodriguez.

On a 1-0 pitch, Rodriguez smacked a bouncer to the left of Manteufel. The ball appeared playable but Manteufel never got in front of it and it reached the outfield turf, touching off a field-storming celebration by SIU.

“I was just hoping to put the barrel on the ball and get something in play,” Rodriguez said. “When the ball got into the outfield, I was full of joy and excitement.”

Rodriguez contributed plenty before the walkoff error, going 3 for 5 with an RBI double that gave SIU a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth. Cody Cleveland’s groundout upped the margin to 4-2 later in the inning.

But Bradley battled back, as it did from earlier 1-0 and 2-1 deficits. Vogel homered to start the seventh and then started the ninth with a single. From there, a walk, sacrifice bunt and Jensen’s passed ball scored Vogel to make it 4-4, followed by Husmann’s sacrifice fly that brought the Braves to the brink of evening the series.

However, the Salukis had the last say and made the most of it to give themselves a chance to open conference play with a sweep.

“A lot of people contributed to this game,” Rhodes said. “Our guys just competed for the whole 27 outs. We could have given up, but to bounce back the way we did was pretty impressive.”

DAWG BITES

Weber belted his 12th homer of the year in the bottom of the fifth, giving him 29 for his career and breaking a three-way for fifth place in school history. … His fellow Massac County alum, Noah Farmer, started for SIU and worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and two runs with a walk and five strikeouts. Bradley starter Nick King lasted 5 1/3 innings as well, permitting eight hits and four runs with two walks and four whiffs. … The Salukis shoot for a series sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m. with righty Ben Chapman (0-1, 6.04) scheduled to take the mound against a Braves’ pitcher to be determined.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.