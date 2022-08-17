SIU Baseball | Salukis give Rhodes 5-year contract extension

Consecutive 40-win seasons have earned SIU baseball coach Lance Rhodes job security and some extra zeroes in his bank account.

New athletic director Tim Leonard announced Wednesday that Rhodes has signed a five-year extension with a base pay of $170,000 per year. The Salukis are 96-42 in his three seasons with a 31-18 Missouri Valley Conference record and 23 wins over top 100 teams.

“I’ve got to give a big shoutout to Matt Kupec because he did the heavy lifting on this,” said Leonard, referring to the school’s interim athletic director from Sept. 14 until Aug. 1. “It’s not that hard to figure out that Lance has done a good job.”

SIU went 44-16 in 2022, earning its first MVC regular season title since 1990. The Salukis advanced to the finals of the conference tournament after winning four elimination games in just over 48 hours, but ran out of pitching and lost to tourney host Missouri State.

The NCAA selection committee then denied SIU an at-large berth the following day, marking the second straight year the program sat home for the postseason after a 40-win year. The Salukis notched 40 wins in 2021, starting the season with a 14-game winning streak that earned them time in some top 25 polls in March.

Rhodes has overseen improvements with hitting and pitching in his three years. SIU set a single-season record for homers in 2021 with 84 and broke that in 22, clubbing 88. The Salukis also led the Valley in earned run average in 2022 and were second in strikeouts despite injuries that cost them their No. 1 starter, Mike Hansell, and ate into their depth.

In his first year, Rhodes guided the team to a 12-6 record, including a victory over Southern Cal at a tournament in San Diego. SIU won its last five games of that season before COVID-19 canceled it on March 12.

Leonard acknowledged that should Rhodes continue to win, he could wind up in the crosshairs of Power 5 schools whose programs need a new coach. But Leonard says the school plans to keep Rhodes around as long as possible.

“I hope people come after him, because that means people know he’s doing a good job,” Leonard said. “We’re going to continue building. We’ve talked about what else we need to do. He has a vision and now I have one, and we need to figure out the next step.”

The Salukis expect to release their 2023 schedule no later than next week. One date that’s already known is April 15, when they will host Evansville and retire the number of the late Dan Callahan, the program’s former coach who won 442 games from 1995-2010.

SIU returns MVC Player of the Year Kaeber Rog next year, as well as five other starters. The biggest graduation losses were outfielder/first baseman J.T. Weber, second baseman Grey Epps, starting pitcher Noah Farmer and reliever Trey McDaniel.