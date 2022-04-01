SIU Baseball | Salukis open conference play with shutout of Bradley

CARBONDALE – For at least one Friday night, Mike Hansell answered the question.

SIU’s baseball team came into its Missouri Valley Conference opener with Bradley in need of a No. 1 starter who can set the tone for a weekend.

Hansell failed at that task a week ago when he allowed three homers in his first six pitches against Northwestern in what turned into a 10-4 loss.

How did he do in his second chance?

Try 6 1/3 scoreless innings, five harmless singles, a walk and eight strikeouts in the Salukis’ 2-0 win at chilly Itchy Jones Stadium.

And for now, the identity of SIU’s Friday night starter is clear.

“All three pitches were working,” Hansell said. “I felt a lot more comfortable this weekend. My location was about a million times better.”

One of Hansell’s three pitches was brand new. He worked on a changeup during the week and it felt good while warming up in the bullpen, so he used it. Salukis coach Lance Rhodes said Hansell obtained an inning’s worth of groundouts off the pitch.

Hansell said the changeup enhanced his usual fastball-slider arsenal.

“It’s another pitch that makes the hitter think,” he said. “Every hitter’s going to think about it and you can blow the fastball by them if they’re sitting on it. It’s another pitch I can locate.”

Hansell’s outing was not only sterling, it was downright critical. The Salukis’ league-leading offense was stifled most of the night by Braves ace Jacob Kisping (4-2), who permitted just three hits and two runs over 6 2/3 innings.

But the first hit was Ryan Rodriguez’s leadoff homer in the third, his third of the year. And Kisping gave SIU (19-7, 1-0) help in the sixth when he lost his control with two out and none on. He walked J.T. Weber on a close 3-2 pitch, gave up a single to Kaeber Rog, plunked Pier-Olivier Boucher and then passed Nathan Bandy on four pitches for an insurance run.

That was enough for Hansell and Matthew Steidl, who worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings to bag his second save of the year. Steidl slipped a called third strike past No. 3 hitter Keaton Rice with a man at second to end the eighth, then froze Jackson Chatterton with a breaking ball for the game-ending third strike.

“That’s as well as I’ve thrown all year,” Steidl said.

Rhodes saw several benefits from the game that go beyond the result. Not only did his high-powered team, which entered the night averaging 8.6 runs per game, win a classic pitcher’s duel, they also saved closer Trey McDaniel for the series’ last two games.

What’s more, SIU won for the first time this year when scoring less than four runs in a game. Rhodes figures it’ll have to do that more often in conference games.

“Any time we can limit the number of people we have to use on opening night, it’s a good thing,” Rhodes said. “It gives us more options on Saturday and Sunday.”

DAWG BITES

New SIU women’s basketball coach Kelly Bond-White and her 9-year old daughter, Lauryn, took turns throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. Bond-White was hired on Thursday as the 11th coach in program history. … This was Bradley’s first trip to Carbondale since 2018. The Braves (7-13, 0-1) hosted the Salukis in 2019 and 2021, and their 2020 series at SIU was cancelled when COVID-19 stopped the season after March 11. … The series continues at 2 p.m. Saturday, when the Salukis send Noah Farmer (3-0, 3.03) to the hill opposite Nick King (0-3, 5.27).

