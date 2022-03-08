SIU Baseball | Salukis outlast Cougars, improve to 10-2

CARBONDALE — On a cold day when pitchers couldn’t find the nooks and crannies in a small strike zone, pretty much any hitting approach was going to succeed.

But SIU coach Lance Rhodes was definitely appreciative that his team took a plethora of at-bats with runners in scoring position Tuesday just looking to make contact.

The Salukis scored a whopping six runs without a base hit in outlasting SIU Edwardsville 18-13 at Itchy Jones Stadium, upping their record to 10-2. Nine different players knocked in runs, Jack Rigoni collecting two RBI without requiring a hit.

“It’s huge,” Rhodes said. “When you get into those runner on third situations with less than two outs, that’s what we’re trying to do – find a way to put the bat on the ball. When you put it in play, anything can happen.

“You might make an out, but it can also find a hole or they might make an error. Being able to put the ball in play and get some of those free RBIs is big, especially in a game that was back-and-forth like this one.”

SIU’s production without hits started right away when Cougars starter Quinn Waterhouse handed it three first inning runs via three hit batters, three walks and two wild pitches. Rigoni and J.D. Ortiz bagged RBI without taking the bat off their shoulders, while Pier-Olivier Boucher scored via a wild pitch.

It looked like the Salukis might invoke the 10-run rule when they collected six hits and six runs in their half of the second, including J.T. Weber’s fifth homer with Kaeber Rog aboard. But Ben Riffe coughed up six two-out runs in the third, including a three-run shot by Avery Owusu-Asiedu.

Owusu-Asiedu struck again two innings later, riding Jake Combs out of the yard to right-center. A 9-1 SIU lead was suddenly a 10-9 SIUE edge.

“It was really cold and it was a very tough day to pitch,” Rhodes said. “Add to that what I thought was a very tight strike zone and you see a 18-13 score.”

The Salukis regained the lead for good with three runs in the fifth. The go-ahead and final runs of the inning scored courtesy of Boucher’s groundout and Ortiz’s sacrifice fly, again illustrating the value of making contact with runners at third.

They produced three more in the sixth, but the Cougars (6-5) fought back one more time with three in the seventh and had the bases loaded with one out. At that point, Matthew Steidl (1-1) stabilized the game for SIU with a strikeout and fielder’s choice grounder.

After the Salukis' fourth three-run rally of the game in the bottom of the seventh restored a five-run margin, Steidl shut the door with a pair of scoreless innings to earn the win.

“At the end of the day, we won and we enjoy the win,” Rhodes said. “I appreciate the players grinding through this game as cold as it was and finding a way to win. Tough conditions for everyone.”

DAWG BITES

SIU travels to Arkansas State on Wednesday at 5 p.m. before starting a three-game series Thursday with Western Michigan at 3 p.m. The Salukis and Broncos hope to play on Friday and Saturday, but if snow and cold postpone those games as expected, they’ve agreed to finish the series with an 11 a.m. doubleheader on Sunday. … The top four men in the SIU lineup – Cody Cleveland, Rog, Weber and Boucher – went a combined 9 of 19 with 11 runs and 8 RBI. … Ten pitchers combined to issue a total of 16 walks, hit four batters and toss five wild pitches.

