SIU's baseball team was picked on Tuesday to repeat as Missouri Valley Conference regular season champions.

The Salukis tallied 93 total points and six of 10 first place votes, followed by MVC tourney champ Missouri State, which had three first place votes and 87 points. Evansville and Indiana State, which got the last first place vote, are third and fourth.

Bradley, Belmont, Illinois State, UIC, Murray State and Valparaiso were tabbed 5th through 10th, respectively. The league expanded to 10 teams, although it lost long-time power Dallas Baptist as it moved into Conference USA.

SIU also had three players picked to the preseason All-MVC team -- returning Player of the Year Kaeber Rog, outfielder Pier-Olivier Boucher and reliever Matthew Steidl.

Rog rapped out 89 hits last year, fourth in a single season in school history, and batted .405 in MVC play. Steidl went 7-4 with six saves in an expanded role out of the bullpen, finishing third in the conference with 91 strikeouts.

Boucher batted .325 with 10 stolen bases last year, starting 48 games and becoming a force down the stretch. He waa an All-MVC tourney pick after helping SIU win four loser's bracket games to earn a spot in the championship game.

The Salukis open their season on Feb. 17 at Wofford. Their first home game is Feb. 28 against Saint Louis.