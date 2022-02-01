SIU Baseball | Salukis picked to tie for third in MVC

The SIU baseball team has been picked to tie for third place in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll that was released on Tuesday.

The Salukis are coming off their first 40-win season since 1990. They lost to Indiana State in the consolation bracket finals of the MVC tourney, ending their season just shy of an NCAA Tournament appearance.

SIU returns four position players who started and six pitchers who keyed last year's success, including J.T. Weber and Cody Cleveland. Both were named to the MVC's preseason all-conference team.

Weber led the Valley in RBI with 63 and finished fourth in hits (76), homers (15), slugging percentage (.589) and runs (57). Cleveland batted .346 and had an on-base percentage in conference games of .467.

Dallas Baptist was picked to win the conference with Indiana State finishing second. Illinois State was tabbed to tie SIU for third, followed by Bradley, Missouri State, Evansville and Valparaiso.

The Salukis open the season on Feb. 18 at Louisiana-Monroe with a three-game series. Their home opener is March 1 against Western Illinois.

