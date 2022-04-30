SIU Baseball | Salukis rally for win over Valparaiso

CARBONDALE – The script demanded an SIU win Saturday when the baseball program retired Itchy Jones’ number 1.

Just over three hours after first pitch at the stadium bearing the old coach’s name, the Salukis polished off a 15-12 Missouri Valley Conference win over Valparaiso that definitely veered off said script for a good long while.

SIU (31-11, 8-3) trailed 11-4 after the Beacons (13-25, 2-9) scored in each of the first four innings, including a four-spot in the fourth that was capped by Jake Kapers’ 2-run homer. It was the first homer in just 14 at-bats for Kapers, playing because Valpo’s top two catchers are injured.

But the Salukis, which remained in a first place tie with Evansville, erased that lead as easily as one starts their car in the morning. They tallied six runs in their half of the fourth, capped by Grey Epps’ three-run homer, and took the lead for good with four runs in the sixth.

“It comes down to team culture,” said Epps. ”I’m thankful to have been part of it the last few years. We never think we’re out of it. Even when we’re down by however many runs, we believe we can come back. And we did.”

Everyone in the SIU lineup either got a hit or knocked in a run. Epps went 3 for 4 with four RBI to lead the charge, contributing to the sixth by lining a single past a drawn-in infield for a 13-11 advantage. Kaeber Rog chipped in three hits and Nathan Bandy went 2 for 4 with three runs and two steals, raising his team-high total to 13.

But the comeback wouldn’t have happened without Trey McDaniel being the only Saluki pitcher to keep the Beacons at bay. Relieving after Ben Riffe walked Brady Renfro to start the fifth, McDaniel (6-0) needed just three pitches to induce a double-play ball and another grounder to end the inning.

He breezed through the next three innings with minimum fuss, not allowing a hit until Nolan Tucker’s one-out single in the eighth. Valpo got a run in the ninth, but with Mtthew Steidl warming up for a potential save chance, Bandy made a sliding catch of Renfro’s liner to right for the final out.

“Trey stacked some zeroes together to give our offense a chance to catch up,” said SIU coach Lance Rhodes. “Obviously, that was critical.”

Epps’ homer was the Salukis’ lone extra-base hit. They stroked 14 singles, drew seven walks, stole three bases and also got free bases via a hit batter, wild pitch and passed ball. They reached base in nearly half their plate appearances, more than making up for the Beacons’ four doubles and two triples.

SIU didn’t exactly knock the fences down when it took the lead for good in the sixth, but it took one good at-bat after another. Aside from Epps’ RBI single, runs scored on infield outs by Pier-Olivier Boucher and Jack Rigoni, as well as a wild pitch.

“We didn’t go outside the strike zone,” Rhodes said. “We took our walks when we needed to, we took extra bases on passed ball and wild pitches. We took all the free things we needed to, and we got some big hits.”

As a result, the Salukis gave Jones and roughly 100 of his former players a resounding comeback win on a day where the script called for nothing less than a win.

“It really means a lot,” Epps said. “It was really special to see the tradition we have here and see the alums come back to support us. I’m thankful for it.”

DAWG BITES

Ryan Rodriguez saw his third inning at-bat end in unusual fashion when he was called out for interference against Kapers as Rog stole second. Although Kapers never attempted a throw, plate umpire Jason Blackburn said Rodriguez prevented him from trying a throw. … The comeback from a seven-run deficit marks the largest one in Rhodes’ three seasons at SIU. … The Salukis try for a three-game series sweep, which would be their first in MVC play this year, in a 1 p.m. start on Sunday.

