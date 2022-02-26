SIU Baseball | Salukis rally to beat Central Arkansas

CARBONDALE – Down 4-1, the Salukis rallied with 10 runs in the final five innings, including six in the eighth inning, to beat Central Arkansas, 11-6, for its fourth win in a row in the first game of a three-game series played at Ichy Jones Stadium.

“Through the middle of the game we were very sloppy in several different areas,” said SIU coach Lance Rhodes. “It was a real battle and they were making it tough on all our pitchers today. It seemed like the more that they saw the same guy the better at-bats they seemed to have, so it was kind of thing where we need to pass the baton on the mound doing a little piece at a time and handing off to the next guy. It was nice that our offense extended that lead in the eighth to give us a cushion at the end.”

SIU (4-1) will play the second game of the series on Sunday at 2 p.m. Thee series finale will be on Monday at 1 p.m.

“I’m proud of the way we finished the game because we overcame the sloppiness and that’s the sign of a good team,” Rhodes said. “Hopefully it will carry through the rest of the series.”

The Salukis hit three home runs out of their 11-hit attack with Pier-Oliver Boucher going 4-for-4, missing hitting for the cycle by a triple. Evan Martin drove in three runs with Cody Cleveland, Jeremy Schork and Zach Jensen driving in two runs each.

“This might be the first time I’ve gone 4-for-4 even all the way down to when I was eight years old,” Boucher said. “It’s always good to play at home. I think everybody was happy that the schedule changed and we didn’t have to travel and got to stay at home and relax to get ready.”

Boucher led off the second inning with a double to score SIU’s first run. The junior hit a single with one out in the fourth to score the Salukis second run. The left fielder led off the sixth with a solo home run to tie the score 5-5. He finished his afternoon with a single in the eighth inning scoring the winning run.

With the score tied 5-5, the Salukis rallied for six runs in the bottom of the eighth highlighted by a bases loaded double from Martin on a 1-2 pitch to drive in the first two runs. Jensen came off the bench to pinch hit and lined a 0-1 pitch into left center for a single to drive in the next two.

Two outs later, Cleveland hit a high fly ball over the fence in right for his second home run of the season to drive in the last two runs to up the lead 11-5.

The inning started with J.T. Weber getting on base with a ground ball through the box. Boucher followed with a slicing base hit to left. Trent Gregson relieved Jesse Barker and hit Schork on his first pitch to load the bases.

Tanner Lewis (1-0) got the win relieving in the seventh with a runner at first and no outs and needed just six pitches and a runner being thrown out by Nick Hagedorn for the final out. He threw just 10 pitches to set the side down in order in the seventh.

The Salukis drew first blood in the second after Chapman stranded a runner at second after a two-out double in the top of the inning. Boucher led off the bottom a fly ball off the wall in the left field corner. Schork moved him over to third on a ground out to first and Boucher scored on a on a sacrifice line drive into the left field corner.

The Athletics came right back with a one-out two-run rally in the top of the third. After a pop fly to short left center RJ Pearson reached base on a ground ball to deep short that Kaeber Rog fielded, but couldn’t make the throw.

Kolby Johnson, who had lined out to center to open the game, hit Chapman’s third pitch to the same spot, but this time over the glove of Weber to the wall for a double to put runners at second and third with one out. On a 0-2 pitch AJ Mendolia hit a line drive to right field deep enough for Pearson to score from third on the sacrifice.

The Athletics upped their lead to three runs in the top of the fourth, putting the first two runners on base with a line drive up the middle and a 3-2 walk. Chapman struck out the next two batters swinging and almost got out of the inning unscored upon, but Rog’s throw on a ground ball from Person was in the dirt, allowing the runners to score.

“Chapman wasn’t sharp, but he was still able to get through four innings to give us a solid start and turn it over to the bullpen,” Rhodes said.

The Salukis came right back getting those two runs back when Boucher beat out a short hopper to short and Schork lofted a 1-2 pitch over the wall in dead right field for this second home run of the season.

Mike Hansell took over the pitching duties from Chapman in the fifth and pitched around a one-out single by forcing the next batter to hit into a fielder’s choice ground ball to second and striking out the next with the runner at second after a stolen base.

The Salukis tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on a one-out three-base error by the third baseman on Cleveland’s ground ball followed by a sacrifice fly to left by Rog taking Chapman off the hook.

The Athletics immediately regained the lead on an unearned run started by a leadoff bloop single by Tanner Leonard. Hansell then walked the next batter allowing Leonard to steal second on a 2-2 pitch.

On the first pitch to the next batter Hagedorn’s attempted pickoff went into centerfield allowing Leonard to advance to third, but the runner that walked was thrown out at second. Hansell then walked the batter to put runners at the corners with one out bringing Pearson to plate.

Pearson bunted the first pitch down the first base line and when Hansell fielded the ball he dropped it when he tried to tag Pearson allowing Leonard to score. Hansell pitched out of the trouble on a ground ball to short and a pop fly to center.

It took just one swing for the Salukis to tie the game again Boucher led off by hitting a high fly ball to left center that keep going for his second home run of the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0