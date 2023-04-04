It was a home run wind blowing out to left field Tuesday night.

SIU teed it high and let it fly against hapless Lindenwood.

The Salukis bombed four homers out of Itchy Jones Stadium en route to a 14-2 blowout that was run-ruled after 6½ innings. It was the eighth win in nine games for SIU (16-13), which enjoyed its second straight short-game rout.

Nathan Bandy, Ryan Rodriguez, Matt Schark and Steven Loden each drilled the long ball for the Salukis. Bandy’s came on the second pitch of the bottom of the first and Rodriguez followed with his two batters later.

Both those were well-struck balls that got some assistance from the breeze, which was clocked at 17 miles per hour at first pitch. Schark’s leadoff rocket in the second landed on the soccer field beyond the left field wall and probably would have left even if the wind were blowing in from left.

Loden capped the explosion by going to the opposite field in the sixth for a three-run blast that capped a five-run outburst and paved the way for SIU to end it early.

“If you hit the ball to center or right,” said Salukis coach Lance Rhodes, “it wasn’t going anywhere. We took advantage of the opportunity to hit the ball to left field with some authority. It’s nice to see the guys step up with some big swings there.”

Every SIU starter either got a hit or scored a run. That included three hits and two runs from right fielder Pier-Olivier Boucher, who upped his average to .378. Bandy collected four RBI, three coming on a double in the fourth that gave the Salukis a 9-0 lead.

In February, when SIU lost 11-3 to Saint Louis to drop to 3-6, Rhodes said that the team would become luckier if it executed better. Asked if that were true following its latest win, Boucher agreed.

“We’ve been executing better lately,” Boucher said. “When we started the year, it wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t like it is now. It’s been pretty good the last 10 games; a lot of guys have stepped up.”

As is normally the case when a baseball team finds success, pitching has been a key. Six Saluki pitchers checked the Lions (5-24) on seven hits, with Jake Combs (1-2) getting the win after a 1-2-3 first inning on just nine pitches.

SIU pitchers were mostly efficient. Combs, Jordan Bloemer and Ben Riffe needed just 28 pitches to tag-team their way through three scoreless innings. The only trouble came when Riffe allowed a pair of two-out RBI singles in the fifth to Brett Bowers and Tyson Ludwig, respectively.

Rhodes said improved pitching has been a byproduct of figuring out roles for his pitchers to give them the best chance at success.

“We’ve settled the pitching down,” he said. “We’ve kind of flipped some starters and relievers, and I think now we have an idea of how we’re going to attack on the mound. They’ve gotten comfortable and pitched better.”

The Salukis return to Missouri Valley Conference action Thursday night when Belmont makes its first visit to town for a 6 p.m. start. The Bruins, Indiana State and SIU are currently tied atop the Valley at 5-1.