SIU Baseball | Salukis roll to win over UT Martin

CARBONDALE — UT Martin may have had Will Smith atop its lineup, but the only thing being slapped around Tuesday night was the Skyhawks’ pitching staff.

SIU’s offense rang up double-figure runs for the 12th time in 25 games and cruised to a 14-2, seven-inning rout at Itchy Jones Stadium.

Grey Epps and Evan Martin each knocked in three runs to lead the 15-hit attack as the Salukis improved to 18-7 ahead of their Missouri Valley Conference opener Friday night against Bradley. They wasted little time putting UT Martin (7-15) away with five runs in the second and eight more in the third.

After watching his team suffer a pair of blowout losses to sub-.500 foe Northwestern over the weekend, third-year SIU coach Lance Rhodes delivered a simple message during practice Monday.

“We just want to start playing good baseball,” he said. “Not necessarily worry about who we’re playing – UT Martin, Bradley, whoever – but take the team out of the picture and start playing good baseball. For the most part tonight, that’s what we did.

“We played solid defense, every pitcher that went out there pounded the strike zone and offensively, it was obviously a good night with 15 hits and 14 runs.”

Jake Combs (2-0) made a solid case to earn inclusion into the weekend rotation with four innings of work to earn the win. He allowed just two hits – solo homers to Hunter McLean and Will LaFollette – and whiffed five with just one walk.

There appeared to be enough in Combs’ tank to last another inning or two, but Rhodes said after the game he opted to hook him in order to keep him fresh for the Bradley series.

“That kind of set the tone,” Rhodes said of Combs’ work. “It was that he was around the zone and right in the zone right from the beginning. Good tempo, good pace.”

The Salukis’ offense did nothing to hurt its status as the conference leaders in homers, runs, RBI and hits. Teeing off on the back end of the Skyhawks’ pitching staff, they opened up a 13-1 lead before the third inning was over, getting contributions from every part of the lineup.

Every starter had at least one hit or one run. The only starter who didn’t provide a hit was first baseman Ryan Rodriguez and he chipped in two RBI with an infield out and a bases-loaded walk.

Epps and left fielder Pier-Olivier Boucher each went 3 for 3, Epps capping his night with a leadoff homer in the fifth, his fifth of the year. That upped Epps’ average to .353 – and he’s the No. 9 hitter in a lineup that’s batting .309 and averaging 8.6 runs per game.

Martin lofted a two-run triple off the glove of left fielder Jack Culumovic to key the five-run second. That was SIU’s only extra-base hit until Epps’ homer. Martin, Cody Cleveland and J.T. Weber each collected two hits. Weber upped his average to .435 and has 29 RBI in only 104 at-bats.

Jake Kuntzendorf, Jordan Bloemer and Hunter Gould each followed Combs with scoreless innings. The quartet combined for 12 strikeouts.

DAWG BITES

It was SIU’s ninth win in the last 12 meetings with UT Martin, although the Skyhawks took the teams’ last meeting 5-2 on March 15 in Tennessee. ... Weber scored a run, adding to his MVC lead with 33 in just 25 games. … Kaeber Rog made the first and second outs of the bottom of the third. After fanning to start the inning, Rog then grounded out after the next eight men reached base.

