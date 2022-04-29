SIU Baseball | Salukis shutout visiting Valparaiso

CARBONDALE – Good teams find different ways to win games.

Offensive-minded SIU had to work for its chances Friday night against Valparaiso ace Colin Fields, but finally cracked the code in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The two runs it created were one more than it needed. Spot starter Jordan Bloemer, reliever Tanner Lewis and closer Matthew Steidl combined on a 11-hit shutout as the Salukis stopped the Beacons 4-0 at Itchy Jones Stadium.

“When you look at the numbers, he’s potentially the best pitcher in the league,” said SIU coach Lance Rhodes of Fields. “Competing against him is fun on Friday night in a great environment. It was the type of game I thought it would be – low-scoring.

“He was really good tonight, but we just kept grinding away and finally got him out of the game.”

The result kept SIU (30-11, 7-3) in a first place tie in the Missouri Valley Conference with Evansville, which walked off Bradley 6-5. Valparaiso fell to 13-24, 2-8.

However, the Beacons were a tougher foe than the record might suggest on this night. Not only did Fields live up to billing as one of the top strikeout pitchers in Division I, Valpo also created chances constantly, getting five hits from leadoff man Alex Thurston.

But Bloemer, Lewis (3-1) and Steidl came up with pitches when absolutely needed. Bloemer, getting the call with Mike Hansell (arm) unable to pitch for the second straight Friday, scattered seven hits over his 4 2/3 innings. A pair of double plays ushered him out of jams.

Lewis worked three innings in one of his best performances of the year and Steidl obtained the last four outs for his fourth save. He fanned Jake Kapers with the tying runs at the corners to end the eighth, keeping the Beacons off the board.

“That was quite a start for Jordan and Tanner might have pitched his best game of the year,” Rhodes said. “And Matthew getting through the ninth pretty quickly might allow him to pitch once or even twice more this weekend if we need him.”

Nathan Bandy added insurance in the bottom of the eighth with a two-out RBI single to left that scored pinch-runner Sam Creed from second. Bandy then rode home when Evan Martin lashed a triple to the right field corner.

Fields (4-3) stifled the Salukis for five innings with a good fastball-curve mix. He whiffed six and permitted just two hits, twice stranding runners at third with inning-ending strikeouts.

But he couldn’t hold them down in the sixth. Kaeber Rog and Ryan Rodriguez initiated scoring with consecutive doubles, both to the right field corner. Two outs later, Rodriguez scored from second on Martin’s infield hit, getting help when Valpo first baseman Brady Renfro hesitated to throw home despite the umpire’s safe call.

Rodriguez went the other way in all three at-bats against Fields. He said it wasn’t by design, but was just hoping to stay inside the ball.

“I just tried to stay relaxed and hit the ball hard, and it worked out for me,” said Rodriguez.

DAWG BITES

Bloemer’s only strikeout came on a rare call. Valparaiso right fielder Ryan Maka was called out for getting hit intentionally on an 0-2 pitch that the umpire ruled would have been a strike. Maka appeared to stick his arm in the way of the pitch. … Eleven former SIU players, including former big leaguers Jim Adduci and Al Levine, tossed ceremonial first pitches prior to the game. … The series continues Saturday at noon. The game was moved up two hours in an attempt to play it before predicted thunderstorms arrive in late afternoon. Fans are asked to arrive by 11:30 a.m. so that they can see the jersey retirement ceremony for Itchy Jones.

