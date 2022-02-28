SIU Baseball | Salukis sweep Central Arkansas

CARBONDALE — The groundskeepers at Abe Martin Field may have to repaint the left field line before Tuesday’s game with Western Illinois University.

Doubles by Zack Jensen and Grey Epps skirted across the paint on the artificial turf, accounting for five of SIU’s runs in an 8-4 win over Central Arkansas. The win gave SIU a sweep of the three-game series, pushing the Salukis record to 6-1.

“It was nice to see those balls hug the line on the fair territory side of things,” said SIU coach Lance Rhodes. “A couple of them rattled around down there and let our guys run around a little bit. It was just a good all-around effort offensively to be able to stay in the game. We kind of scuffled for the first couple innings.”

The Salukis had spotted the Sugar Bears a couple of runs on Trey Harris’ two-run homer in the second before Jensen delivered in the third. Jeremy Schork drew a leadoff walk and J.T. Weber was hit by a pitch when Jensen lashed the ball just inside the third base bag.

SIU took the lead temporarily when seventh place hitter Evan Martin blooped a single into center. Seven players had base hits for the Salukis.

“That’s kind of been the theme of the year so far,” Rhodes said. “It hasn’t come from one or two guys only. It’s kind of been spread around the lineup. We have a lot of really good hitters. That’s the good thing. We don’t have to rely on one or two guys.”

Central Arkansas tied the game on an unearned run in the fourth before Epps gave SIU the lead for good in the fifth.

Pierre-Oliver Boucher opened the decisive inning with a double before Jensen walked. Schork’s base hit chased Boucher home with the tying run before Nick Hagedorn’s single to left loaded the bases for Epps.

Central Arkansas brought Trent Gregson in to face SIU’s ninth-place hitter. Epps sent Gregson’s third pitch into the left field corner, emptying the bases. Epps trotted home on Kaeber Rog’s solid single up the middle.

The 8-3 lead made things comfortable for SIU starter Jordan Bloemer.

Bloemer, a left-hander, kept Central Arkansas off balance most of the day. He went 6.1 innings to pick up his first Division 1 victory. The Bears made good contact twice, but both balls left the park.

“Last weekend was his first Division 1 outing,” Rhodes said. “He kind of had some nerves and it was nice to see him bounce back and pitch like the Jordan Bloemer we saw all fall and all spring preseason leading up to the season. It was just a good way to get us off to a good start and allow our offense to stay in it through the middle innings.”

Bloemer lasted just two innings in his first outing, giving up a run on two hits and two walks. Against Central Arkansas, he commanded the strike zone. In addition to the two-run homer to Harris, Hunter Hicks, a pinch-hitter, reached Bloemer for a solo shot with one out in the seventh.

“The first inning I came out feeling real good,” Bloemer said. “Then the second inning I kind of lost it a little bit and got behind in some counts. The third inning I did the same thing and then I settled in after that.

"In the seventh, I got behind in the count again. I figured we were up enough, just keep it in the zone, but he got a hold of it. But, overall, I’m pretty happy with it.”

“It was one of those things where in the second he basically hung a change-up to a guy,” Rhodes said. “There in the very end, we were going to give him one baserunner. We probably maybe extended him just a tick too long. He just made one mistake there and they happened to hit it out. There were a lot of really good pitches in between.”

The Salukis also got some good defensive plays down the stretch.

Matt Steidl relieved Bloemer. He allowed the first two runners to reach base in the eighth, putting runners on second and third with just one out. However, the Salukis escaped unscathed when third baseman Cody Cleveland speared Drew Sturgeon’s line drive and dove to the back to double up Connor Flagg.

“That was huge,” said Rhodes. “If that ball gets down the line there, it’s going to be a much closer game. The double play really kind of took the air out of their sails. It was probably the turning point of the game where it kind of put the nail in the coffin.”

The win was the sixth in a row for SIU.

