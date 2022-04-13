SIU Baseball | Salukis to host SIUE this weekend

SIU's baseball team has been forced to adjust its weekend schedule after Siena canceled out of its games in a three-team round-robin at Itchy Jones Stadium.

As a result, the Salukis will now host SIU Edwardsville for three games, starting with a single game at 6 p.m. Friday and concluding with a 2:30 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday. SIU and SIUE were each slated to play Siena twice.

The Salukis and Cougars have met once this year, SIU earning an 18-13 win on March 8 in Carbondale. SIU (24-9) is coming off a 3-2 win Tuesday night at Southeast Missouri State, which entered with an 18-0 home record and a No. 37 ranking in the RPI.

It was the first Quad 1 win of the year for the Salukis.

