SIU Baseball | Salukis to retire Callahan's number in April

SIU's baseball program announced on Friday that the No. 37 of the late coach Dan Callahan would be retired on April 15, 2023 before the Salukis host Evansville in a Missouri Valley Conference game.

Callahan won 442 games in 16 seasons as SIU's coach before losing his battle with neurotropic melanoma, a rare form of skin cancer, in 2010. He is the second-winningest coach in school history behind Itchy Jones.

Callahan started his coaching career at SIU in 1986, spending three years as an assistant under Jones. He became head coach at Eastern Illinois in 1989 and picked up 153 wins in six years before moving to SIU for the 1995 season.

Callahan was the fifth coach in MVC history to win more than 200 conference games. His SIU teams had 23 MLB draft picks and 19 All-MVC selections.

During his playing career, Callahan pitched two years at the University of New Orleans and Quincy University before pitching professionally in the Padres and Mariners' organizations.

