SIU Baseball | Salukis turn away Eastern Illinois with back-to-back web gems

CARBONDALE — SIU's first mid-week baseball game featured 19 runs, 26 hits, four errors and 19 baserunners left on, but was ultimately decided by two incredible defensive plays Tuesday night.

Eastern Illinois had four outs to score two runs in the top of the ninth at Jones Stadium, and came painstakingly close to doing so. Trey McDaniel, the Salukis' fifth pitcher of the night, struck out Keith Kerrigan for the first out and punched out Gunner Smith for what should have been the second out. Smith reached when McDaniel's wild pitch got away from catcher Austin Ulick. McDaniel then caught Dane Toppel's ground ball near the mound, turned to second base to go for the inning-ending double play, and threw the ball into center field.

The Panthers put the tying runs on base with one out, and after scoring three runs in the second, and three runs in the fourth, looked capable of putting those two across.

"I was hoping it wasn't going to be a thing where we had to hit last tonight, and, luckily, we had Dylan Givens come in there in the middle of the innings and kind of keep their offense at bay, which gave us a chance," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said, referring to Givens' relief effort in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

