SIU’s recent baseball roll was interrupted for at least one game Friday night.

The Salukis’ six-game winning streak and their co-leadership of the Missouri Valley Conference ended with a resounding thud during a 10-2 loss to Evansville at Itchy Jones Stadium.

SIU (20-14, 8-2) wasted one chance after another, stranding 13 runners, 11 in scoring position. The team that thrived with men on base in going 12-1 during the previous 13 games kept finding ways to leave them aboard.

“We just couldn’t get that one big hit,” said Salukis coach Lance Rhodes. “We didn’t execute offensively when we had opportunities to make the game close.”

Meanwhile, the Purple Aces (20-13, 6-4) produced 8 hits in 21 at-bats with men aboard. Mark Shallenberger came up with the two biggest – and longest.

He blasted a three-run bomb to right off Ben Chapman (3-1) in the third to cap a five-run explosion that put Evansville ahead for good. Two innings later, Shallenberger completely abused a Ben Riffe offering, belting it so far over the wall in right that Nathan Bandy took no more than a courtesy step back before giving up on it.

Shallenberger earned a warning from the plate umpire for taking more than a little time trotting to first. He also earned a sixth RBI in the eighth when he chopped a two-out double down the right field line.

By then, Rhodes was dipping deep into the bullpen. None of his most-used relievers – Paul Bonzagni, Matthew Steidl, Easton Dermody or Scott Harper – were deployed. They were being saved for the series’ final two games.

“We managed the game differently,” Rhodes said. “We tried to give our offense a chance but it was one of those things where we just couldn’t get a hit offensively to give ourselves an opportunity to go for the win. Every single time we had a chance to get back into the game with one hit, we either popped up or hit into a double play.

“Evansville had our number tonight. Once the game went (one-sided) on us, we set ourselves up to win the series on Saturday and Sunday.”

Chapman rolled through the first two innings in 1-2-3 fashion, then coughed up five hits and five runs in a 28-pitch third inning. He walked none and fanned one.

Aces starter Nick Smith (3-3) gave up one run on five hits in five innings with four walks and three strikeouts. Bennett Eltoft nicked him for an RBI double in the first but SIU got a bad break when the ball bounced over the wall, denying it a second run as Ryan Rodriguez would have scored.

The Salukis made no breaks for themselves in a long, frustrating evening. In addition to stranding all those runners in scoring position, their five pitchers teamed to issue eight walks and hit a pair of batters.

Perhaps the one bright spot for SIU was that it played its seventh straight game without an error. It’s now toiled 70 straight innings since its last miscue on April 1.

Lefty Jordan Bloemer (2-0, 3.86) takes the mound for the Salukis at 2 p.m. Saturday against another lefty, Tyler Denu (3-1, 4.08).

Rhodes is confident one bad loss won’t turn into two or more.

“I truly think we’ll respond well,” he said. “We have to be more competitive tomorrow. We still have the whole series in front of us. There’s nothing that this game’s going to do that will affect the way we play (Saturday) or Sunday.”

Indiana State edged Belmont 2-1 earlier Friday in Nashville to take a one-game lead over SIU. The Sycamores host the Salukis next weekend.