Call him the Walkoff King of SIU baseball.

Matt Schark delivered his third walkoff hit of the year Tuesday night with a one-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning that lifted the Salukis to a 6-5 non-conference win over SIU Edwardsville at Itchy Jones Stadium.

Schark slashed a 3-2 pitch from Zeus Ponder (2-2) down the third base line. Josh Ohl dove for the ball but it hit the bag and bounded high over his head as Nathan Bandy sprinted home with the winning run.

“Whenever it comes down to those situations, I’m able to calm down,” Schark said. “Just breathing – in the nose, out the mouth – and having a plan when I get into the box.”

Steven Loden led off by reaching on a throwing error by second baseman Drew Mize. Nathan Bandy’s grounder to second forced Loden, followed by Mathieu Vallee’s single to right-center that moved Bandy to third. Vallee took second on a weak throw towards third, setting the stage for Schark’s latest heroics.

Schark characterized himself as struggling at the plate, perhaps because he’s batting just .258 even after a 2-for-5 performance. But fourth-year coach Lance Rhodes has learned to like the thought of Schark batting with the game at stake.

“Some guys have the ability to calm the situation down and understand the pitcher still has to throw the ball over the plate,” Rhodes said. “All you have to do is put a good swing at it. He does a good job of being able to control his emotions.”

Paul Bonzagni (8-4) fired a clean 10th inning to earn the win for SIU (28-21), picking up the last two of the staff’s 17 strikeouts.

The Cougars (24-23) tied it with a two-out, two-run single by Avery Owusu-Asiedu off Matthew Steidl in the ninth. Three singles, including a pair of infield hits, filled the bases for SIUE. Steidl whiffed Brennan Orf but Owusu-Asiedu capped a 4-for-5, 4-RBI game with a nice piece of hitting, taking an outside fastball into right field.

“Two pretty good teams playing a good college baseball game,” Rhodes said. “It was unfortunate that we had to pitch to their best hitter. He’s going to play baseball for a long time and he got us, but it was good to see our guys respond.”

Early, it looked like SIU could run away and hide from its sister school. Ryan Rodriguez singled home Pier-Olivier Boucher in the first, followed by Loden’s two-out ground-rule double to left that would have scored two if it hadn’t bounced over the left field wall.

It became 3-0 in the second inning when Vallee singled, stole second and third, then trotted home on Schark’s RBI single. And then the Saluki offense ground to a halt until the seventh against reliever Ian Benner and Garrett Helsel.

SIU righthander Easton Dermody gave the lead back in the third when he had trouble getting the third out. Orf slashed a 2-out RBI hit to right that scored Chase Bloomer, followed by Owusu-Asiedu belting a two-run shot to center, his 13th of the year.

After that, Dermody kept SIUE off the board for his last three innings. He lasted six innings in his first start since mid-March, allowing seven hits and three runs with a walk and seven strikeouts.

Rodriguez restored a seventh inning lead when he laced a 2-0 pitch to the wall in right-center for a double that scored Boucher, who was gifted first base via a 2-out hit by pitch and second on a wild pitch. Loden made it 5-3 in the eighth with his 16th homer of the year, putting him three away from tying the school record that was equaled last year by J.T. Weber.

SIU opens its last home series of the year at 6 p.m. on Friday night against Missouri Valley Conference rival Missouri State.