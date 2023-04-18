This was the way SIU wanted to head into its most important series of the year.

Matt Schark’s single off the left field wall in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday night capped the Salukis’ comeback from a 9-5 eighth inning deficit as they stopped Austin Peay 10-9 in Itchy Jones Stadium to cap an 8-1 homestand.

Steven Loden led off the bottom of the ninth by getting hit by a pitch and Bennett Eltoft singled to right, capping a 4-for-4 night. Schark ambushed a first-pitch fastball from Davin Pollard (3-2) for his second walkoff hit of the year and the team’s 15th win in 17 games.

“The scouting report said about 80% fastballs, about mid-90s,” Schark said of facing Pollard. “So once you’re getting in the box, you’re thinking fastball. We were down by (four) runs and coming back like this should give us a lot of confidence.”

SIU (23-14) opens a big three-game series at Missouri Valley Conference leader Indiana State on Friday. The Sycamores, who are 11-1 in the league, a game ahead of the Salukis, are coming off a 10-2 rout of Vanderbilt on Tuesday night in Nashville.

Coach Lance Rhodes is looking forward to the significant challenge Indiana State figures to provide.

“We know they’re a very good program,” he said. “The good thing is I think it’s going to be a fun, competitive weekend. I think they’re in a mindset where they’re not going to back down and we don’t think we’re going to back down. It will be fun; I’m excited to get up there and compete.”

Rhodes said SIU has recently acquired the same trait his last two teams have possessed – the ability to believe it will win no matter what the game situation. That was sorely tested by the Governors (19-19), which took a four-run lead in the eighth inning when Lyle Miller-Green lofted his 11th homer of the year to left field.

The Salukis responded quickly against Peyton Jula, tying the game in their half of the eighth with four runs. Mathieu Vallee beat out an RBI infield hit when Jula was slow to cover first. Nathan Bandy ripped a two-run double down the left field line and then scored from second on Pier-Olivier Boucher’s infield single after Jula dropped the throw to first.

Paul Bonzagni (7-2) fanned two in a scoreless ninth inning to garner the win for SIU.

Emotions ran high in the game’s latter stages. They boiled over during the Salukis’ eighth inning rally. Austin Peay coach Roland Fanning was ejected by first base umpire Michael Ingram for arguing when the teams were issued warnings after SIU tied the game.

“We just knew once a couple of guys got on and we scored that we were going to win this game,” catcher Cole Christman said.

The game started out in bizarre fashion when Austin Peay third baseman Ambren Voitik lost a one-on-one battle with the sun on Ryan Rodriguez’s chopper in the bottom of the first. The apparently routine out became a hit, although SIU couldn’t convert it into a run.

Then Saluki righthander Jake Combs saw his second inning go straight downhill when plate umpire Brett Bognar called him for a pitch-clock violation before he could try a 3-2 offering to John Bay. That led to Jacob Curtis’ two-run double and Clayton Gray’s RBI single that finished a four-run inning, as well as Combs’ night, after just five outs and 25 pitches.

Eltoft’s first homer of the game got SIU on the board in its half of the second. Vallee slashed a double with two outs and was given third when first baseman Harrison Brown was called for obstruction. But the Salukis stranded Vallee at third.

Thanks to their last-ditch comeback, though, it didn't prove to be costly.