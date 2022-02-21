SIU baseball team to host Austin Peay

The SIU baseball team will play their home opener a week earlier than scheduled. Its game Tuesday at Austin Peay has been moved to Itchy Jones Stadium and will start at 4 p.m.

The Salukis (2-1) won their opening series over the weekend at Louisiana Monroe, outscoring the Warhawks 10-9 on Sunday in the rubber game. Purdue transfer Jeremy Schork homered in the eighth inning to snap an 8-8 tie and Pier-Olivier Boucher also smacked a homer while knocking in five runs.

The schools agreed to move their April 19 meeting from Carbondale to Clarksville, Tenn. in order to play on Tuesday.

SIU travels to Central Arkansas for a three-game series this weekend.

— The Southern

