SIU Baseball | Three outs from win, Salukis game gets canceled

CARBONDALE — SIU and SIUE’s baseball teams literally gave it the old college try on Friday.

But after four innings of baseball and more than three hours of rain delays, it was wily old veteran Mother Nature coming up with the win.

The Salukis and Cougars canceled their series opener just before 9:30 p.m. with SIU leading 8-3 after four innings, just three defensive outs shy of their 25th win. But the game needed to last 4 ½ innings to become official.

So instead of a three-game weekend series in just over 24 hours, this will become a two-game series to be played at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Erased from the annals was a five-run Saluki second inning, as well as a three-run rally in the third. Jordan Bloemer’s three effective relief innings that would have positioned him for a win never happened, according to the record books.

And a slick defensive play that cut off an SIUE rally in the third – a relay from right fielder Nathan Bandy to shortstop Kaeber Rog to third baseman Cody Cleveland that nailed a runner trying to go first to third on a single – also became a figment of one’s imagination.

The teams did everything possible to get a game played, even with rain falling from the first pitch. The starting time was moved up twice. First pitch was set for 6 p.m., then moved up to 5 and later 4:45 in an attempt to beat the week’s third heavy rain.

The field stayed playable throughout. The mound is the only dirt surface at Itchy Jones Stadium, and multiple helpings of Diamond Dry kept pitchers from slipping and falling. But it didn’t keep SIU’s offense from another outburst that didn’t end up in the final stats.

The Salukis were headed for their 15th double-figure run total when it was rudely interrupted by the weather. Cleveland knocked in three runs, two with a second inning single, while Ryan Rodriguez singled twice and scored two runs.

Nathan Bandy kept up his good work at the plate with a walk and a hit, as well as a scalding liner that resulted in an inning-ending double play in the fourth.

That occurred four pitches following the game’s first resumption after a 73-minute rain delay. Then there was a flash of lightning as SIU started to take the field for the fifth and the umpires waved the teams off the field again.

This time, there would be no resumption of play. A steady downpour made sure of that and served as a reminder of an irrefutable fact.

No one closes a game quite like Mother Nature.

