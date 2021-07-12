SIU Baseball | Tristan Peters drafted by Brewers in seventh round

SIU sophomore outfielder Tristan Peters was drafted in the seventh round by the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Peters is the highest-drafted SIU player since Sam Coonrod went in the fifth round in 2014.

Peters was one of the best all-around players in the Missouri Valley Conference in 2021. He was an All-Midwest Region First Team honoree, an All-MVC Second Team selection, and a member of the MVC All-Defensive Team. He led the MVC in on-base percentage, walks and doubles in 2021, and he ranked third in the league in hits, third in RBIs, fourth in stolen bases, fifth in batting average, sixth in runs scored, sixth in total bases, and 12th in slugging. Peters, a Gold Glove outfielder in junior college, did not commit an error all season. He had nearly twice as many walks (46) as strikeouts (28).