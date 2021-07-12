 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SIU Baseball | Tristan Peters drafted by Brewers in seventh round
0 comments
alert top story
SIU Baseball

SIU Baseball | Tristan Peters drafted by Brewers in seventh round

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
052921-spt-siu-bb-07.jpg

SIU center fielder Tristan Peters (6) fields a base hit in the seventh inning against Indiana State at the MVC Tournament at Itchy Jones Stadium in Carbondale. The Salukis went on to lose 11-8.

 Byron Hetzler, The Southern

SIU sophomore outfielder Tristan Peters was drafted in the seventh round by the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Peters is the highest-drafted SIU player since Sam Coonrod went in the fifth round in 2014.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Peters was one of the best all-around players in the Missouri Valley Conference in 2021. He was an All-Midwest Region First Team honoree, an All-MVC Second Team selection, and a member of the MVC All-Defensive Team. He led the MVC in on-base percentage, walks and doubles in 2021, and he ranked third in the league in hits, third in RBIs, fourth in stolen bases, fifth in batting average, sixth in runs scored, sixth in total bases, and 12th in slugging. Peters, a Gold Glove outfielder in junior college, did not commit an error all season. He had nearly twice as many walks (46) as strikeouts (28).

Peters is the 108th SIU player to be taken in the MLB Draft since 1966. Twenty-five Salukis have gone on to make the Major Leagues, most recently Sam Coonrod, who is a relief pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Euro 2020 takeaways

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News