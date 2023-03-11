CARBONDALE – Two-out damage was the difference Saturday as the Kentucky Wildcat Nine scored six of its seven runs after the first two outs of the inning were recorded with nobody on base in notching a 7-2 nonconference win over Southern Illinois University.

With the win, Kentucky improves to 13-2 overall, while the Salukis fall to 6-9. The Wildcats have now won the first two games of the series with Southern and will go for the three-game sweep at 1 p.m. Sunday at Itchy Jones Stadium.

UK drew first blood, plating two runs in the top half of the inning after the first two batters of the game – Jackson Gray and Jase Felker - had struck out looking.

Devin Burkes next tripled to right field on a ball that was misjudged by SIU rightfielder Nathan Bandy.

Emilien Pitre followed with an opposite-field single to left to drive in Burkes. An errant pickoff attempt at first base from Saluki hurler Easton Dermody advanced Pitre to third. Hunter Gilliam walked ahead of a wild pitch, which allowed Pitre to score and the lead was 2-0.

The Wildcats added four runs in the fourth off starter and losing pitcher, Easton Dermody (1-1).

Nolan McCarthy started off the frame for UK with a groundout to second. Grant Smith struck out looking. Gray followed with a single to right. Felker singled to right.

Bandy’s throw to third in an attempt to get Gray was wide of the bag and Gray came in to score to make it 3-0. Felker took second on the play.

Burkes walked and Pitre followed with an RBI single to left for a 4-0 advantage. Gilliam then stroked a two-run single to right to push the lead out to 6-0 before Dermody was finally able to get Ryan Waldschmidt to line out to right for the third out.

“It (two-out run production) was definitely frustrating from the standpoint that all we needed was one good pitch or one ball hit at somebody to close out those innings and it just didn’t happen,” said SIU head coach Lance Rhodes.

Rhodes said the Salukis simply didn’t execute.

“We have to take ownership of the fact that we didn’t make good pitches in those situations,” he said. “We walked guys and kind of played sloppy defense, as well. Whenever you’re in a little funk like we are, everybody seems to think the luck just isn’t going our way, but you have to create luck by playing good baseball.”

Rhodes said the players who are getting the opportunities to compete in games must play better.

“We’re playing good at times and terrible at times,” he said. “We have to even that out to where it’s a consistent performance. Without consistency on the mound, defensively, or offensively, you can’t be a good team. We have to work at to get better.”

The Salukis finally got on the scoreboard with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Cole Christman walked to start the frame. Matt Schark was hit by a pitch. A sacrifice bunt by Mathieu Vallee, advanced the runners to second and third. That set up a two-run single to right off the bat of Pier-Oliver Boucher.

UK starter Tyler Bosma then walked Kaeber Rog, but got Ryan Rodriguez to line out to left and then struck out Bandy to end the inning.

The Wildcats tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh. With one out, Smith walked, advanced to second on a passed ball, and scored on an RBI single by Gray – his fourth hit of the day – to make it 7-2.

“Too much traffic on the bases,” Rhodes said. “Two outs and nobody on base and all of a sudden, there’s two runners. We’re putting self-inflicted too much pressure on the mound. And that puts a lot of pressure on the defense. Every inning it seems like we’re one pitch away from getting out of an inning, or one pitch away from them scoring two or three runs, and you can’t play like that.”