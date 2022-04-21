SIU Baseball | Weber chases Saluki homer record, MVC triple crown

Mark Twain once said there were lies, damned lies and statistics.

He might revise that saying if he looked at the career of SIU baseball star J.T. Weber.

The Massac County product enters this weekend’s Missouri Valley Conference series at No. 23 Dallas Baptist hitting .397 with 14 homers and 35 RBI. He’s second in the conference in average, tied for first in homers and fourth in RBI, giving him an outside chance at the league’s triple crown.

That would be remarkable under any circumstances. Hitting a baseball squarely is among the hardest things to do in sports. You have little time to figure out whether it’s a 90 mph fastball or a 75 mph curve and then make good contact.

It’s even more remarkable when you look at what kind of hitter Weber was his first three years with the Salukis. In 78 games and 315 at-bats, Weber batted .248 with two homers and 35 RBI. He walked just eight percent of the time.

While his strikeout rate hovered in the neighborhood of 14 percent, which isn’t terrible these days, Weber was still a hitter a pitcher could entice into making an out.

“I used to be a really anxious hitter in plus counts and get myself out a lot,” Weber said Wednesday.

So how has Weber gone from one hitter into another? The guy who generated little power in three years has belted 29 homers in 96 games and 384 at-bats since the start of last year. In fact, Weber needs five homers to tie Robert Jones’ school career mark of 36, set in 1986.

Asked that question, Weber pointed to two factors.

“It’s come with maturity and just getting the amount of reps that you get being here five years,” he said. “I’ve probably hit as much, if not more, as any player in the country being here five years.”

That extra work has helped Weber find his power and resist the urge to wildly hack when up in the count. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound super-senior can hit the ball over the wall any way and any direction one pleases.

While he has taken advantage of this spring’s prevailing winds to bomb balls over the screen behind the left field fence, he can also go the other way. Case in point: Saturday’s 4-0 win over SIU Edwardsville in the second game of a doubleheader, when he broke open a 1-0 contest by drilling a two-run shot down the right field line.

That was Weber’s first homer in 29 at-bats, his longest stretch without a long ball this year.

“He’s got to be himself and be a really good hitter,” said Salukis coach Lance Rhodes following that game of Weber’s quest for the home run record. “If he does that and swings at quality pitches, home runs are going to come for him. He just can’t chase the record; he’s got to let the record come to him.”

Even with a recent paucity of long balls, Weber is still a force in the lineup. He leads the Valley with 44 runs and has drawn a career-high 17 walks. His increased patience has given the man behind him, Kaeber Rog, plenty of chances to hit with men on base and the shortstop has responded with a team-high 36 RBI.

But individual records, as well as a possible professional career, are on the backburner. Weber’s main focus is helping SIU end a 32-year NCAA Tournament drought, which will require an MVC tourney championship. The Salukis are 26-10 but are unlikely to earn an at-large bid due to a low schedule strength that has dragged their RPI down to 107.

“We’ve got a lot of our pieces of our lineup working to get it going,” Weber said. “Our pitching has done a good job of keeping us in games. We just need to get more consistent putting together good games and good at-bats.”

In short, SIU simply needs to do what Weber has done.

