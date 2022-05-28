SIU Baseball | X marks the spot as the Salukis stay alive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – X marked the spot.

“The other day,” said SIU third baseman Ryan Rodriguez, “I marked an X in the warning track down the right field line and told (catcher Nick Hagedorn), ‘I’m going to hit a ball right here.’ And it didn’t happen that game, but it happened this game.”

Indeed, Rodriguez fulfilled his prediction just a few days late, yet right on time to help the Salukis stay alive in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

His three-run single into the right field corner busted a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the seventh and lifted top-seeded SIU to a 7-5 win over third-seeded Dallas Baptist on Saturday at Hammons Field.

The win improved the Salukis to 42-15 and advanced them into the loser’s bracket final late Saturday night against the loser of the winner’s bracket final between No. 2 Evansville and sixth-seeded Missouri State.

Rodriguez got the opportunity to make his premonition come true when SIU constructed a two-out rally in the seventh against Brady Rose (1-2). Jack Rigoni doubled to right-center, followed by an intentional walk to J.T. Weber and an unintentional walk to Kaeber Rog.

Patriots coach Dan Heefner went to the bullpen for hard-throwing righthander Kyle Amendt. It was a matchup on paper that seemed to suit Rodriguez, according to coach Lance Rhodes.

“He has the ability to hit the ball from foul line to foul line, so he can hit a lot of different pitches,” Rhodes said. “His swing is flat and he stays through the zone a long time.”

After taking a high fastball, Rodriguez slashed at the next pitch. It slammed off first base and kept going down the line, stopping on the spot that Rodriguez marked. The probable double became a one-bagger when he tripped over first, but the result was worth the joshing his teammates dealt out following the inning.

“They were telling me, ‘You couldn’t have gone for two?,” he laughed.

There was still the little matter of closing out the game against a proud program smarting from a 21-2 loss Friday night to Evansville. And DBU touched Matthew Steidl (7-3) for a run in the eighth. It seemed apparent that the Salukis would need insurance.

So Hagedorn provided it. When Zane Russell left a first-pitch fastball out over the plate, Hagedorn walloped it over the right field foul pole for a two-run shot, his ninth of the year.

According to Rodriguez, it went out over the X, as well as a cross Hagedorn drew next to that X.

“He said he was still waiting for his and I told him, ‘Hey, it might come and you might not trip over first like I did.’ And his next at-bat, he literally took a ball right there. I told him that had to be the Lord,” Rodriguez said.

There were likely a few prayers being offered by SIU fans when the Patriots (34-22-1) made one last push with two outs in the ninth. They filled the bases with three singles and forced Rhodes to pull Steidl for Trey McDaniel.

Luke Heefner lined a two-run double to right to cut the margin in half. Then an apparent game-ending foulout off Miguel Santos’ bat became strike two when Hagedorn couldn’t hang on after a collision with Rodriguez down the third base line.

“The wind was pretty strong up there and that’s one of the toughest catches in baseball,” Hagedorn said.

Santos’ next swing added to that breeze. McDaniel broke off a sharp curve for the game-ending strikeout, giving him his sixth save and second in about 24 hours.

Rhodes wasn’t the least bit surprised to see his team stick around town for a few more hours.

“The way we’re playing, I expect it to continue until this tournament ends,” he said. “If someone beats us and knocks us out, they’ll have to earn it.”

DAWG BITES

Starter Jake Combs gave up three hits and two runs over four innings with a walk and three strikeouts. He narrowly escaped injury in the third when he ducked under Santos’ liner up the middle and the ball appeared to hit his pitching hand. Grey Epps caught the deflection and turned an inning-ending double play. … Epps also clouted his 13th homer of the year to start the bottom of the fourth, quickly erasing DBU’s 2-1 edge. … SIU improved to 30-2 when scoring the first run and 33-0 in games when it leads after eight innings.

