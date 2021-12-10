SIU Basketball | 3 Things to Watch

TULSA, Okla. – It wasn’t just that SIU won by 25 points in its last game, according to coach Bryan Mullins.

It was how it beat Southern Mississippi 66-41.

“I thought defensively, we didn’t have too many big breakdowns,” he said. “We didn’t have consecutive breakdowns where we gave up open 3s or layups. We took a couple of quick shots offensively in the first half, but I thought our ball movement was better after watching the film.”

The Salukis (5-3) will strive for a similar performance Saturday at the Reynolds Center, where they meet a Tulsa team that’s going to be pretty desperate for a win after losing three straight and four of its last five.

The Golden Hurricanes (4-5) aren’t that far from being 8-1. Four of their losses are by a combined 18 points, including Tuesday night’s 60-55 home setback to Loyola Marymount after rallying from a 10-point second half deficit.

Three factors are likely to determine whether SIU lands its fourth straight victory.

1. More shots, fewer turnovers

The Salukis made 26 of 62 shots against USM, which isn’t a great shooting percentage. But a team can get away with making only 41.9 percent some nights if it’s shooting the ball almost every trip down the floor.

SIU committed just seven turnovers, its third consecutive game with fewer than 10 turnovers. In something that can’t possibly be a coincidence, it has won all three games.

“You limit the other team’s possessions because you get better and more opportunities to score,” Mullins said. “Every time we’ve had 15-plus assists and 10-fewer turnovers, we’ve won. It’s such a huge piece to our success.”

The rout of the Golden Eagles met that criteria. The Salukis drew 15 assists, with four players earning at least two helpers. Marcus Domask and Dalton Banks each picked up four assists each.

And the final margin could have been worse. SIU shot four percent under its norm for the season. What’s more, a roster stocked with capable 3-point shooters has made just 31 percent from the arc so far.

“We have great shooters and we think our offense will keep going forward,” Mullins said.

2. Being strong with the ball

Tulsa is your typical Frank Haith-coached team in that it plays hard, particularly on the defensive end, and is very athletic.

The Hurricane is forcing 16.7 turnovers per game but aren’t marrying that with strong first-shot defense. Opponents are connecting on 46.7 percent of their field goal attempts and 36 percent of their 3-pointers.

What’s more, a team that is traditionally pretty solid on the boards is getting outrebounded by 4.3 per game. By contrast, the Salukis are plus 1.9 in rebounding.

For those things to come into play, though, SIU has to take care of the ball.

“They turn over teams at about a 20 percent rate,” Mullins said. “It’s going to be a key piece to the game. Their offense goes off their defense. They can guard a lot of different ways and switch the rhythm of the game.

“We have to execute offensively.”

3. Containing Jeniah Horne

If the Salukis leave town with a win, it’s probably because they have kept Horne at or under his team-high 17.7 ppg.

The Colorado transfer, who helped the Buffs reach the NCAA Tournament last year, has scored efficiently so far. He’s hitting 49.6 percent from the field, 43.8 percent from 3 and 87 percent at the foul line.

Loyola Marymount cut his water off Tuesday night. The Lions limited him to eight shots and eight points over 36 minutes. While Sam Griffin scored his normal 16 points, it wasn’t enough to keep Tulsa from losing.

