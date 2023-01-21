 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MVC

SIU basketball | Johnson, Salukis silence Missouri State

Saluki Basketball

Players from the SIU Salukis watch on the sidelines during a game against Missouri State Saturday, Jan. 21 in Springfield, MO.

 Saluki Media Services

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Xavier Johnson’s 12-foot fallaway hung high above the backboard at Great Southern Bank Arena, a day’s hopes and dreams possibly resting on its landing place.

The crowd of nearly 4,000 roared when the ball left his hand.

It hushed up pretty quickly when the ball nestled in the net.

The last of Johnson’s 10 points secured SIU’s 61-57 Missouri Valley Conference win over Missouri State, sending it on a five-hour bus ride back to Carbondale with 11 wins in 12 games and no worse than a tie for first place in the MVC.

At 16-5 overall and 8-2 in the Valley, the Salukis won in a place where they’ve failed frequently in recent years. Won on a day when Marcus Domask and Lance Jones combined to make only 7 of 24 shots. Won even though the big Bears worked the offensive glass for 15 boards and earned a 36-28 advantage in rebounds.

Won because Johnson had the confidence to take and make the big shot, which came off dribble penetration to the right wing and with two seconds on the shot clock.

“Coach (Bryan Mullins) drew something up in the huddle to get downhill,” Johnson said. “We tried to take as much time off the clock as we could, but we were going to attack. They switched and I saw what I wanted to do.

“It felt good coming out of my hand, but I had to let it go regardless. I just had to trust all the work I put in and trust my teammates to get me the ball.”

It was trust, confidence and consistency that brought SIU across the finish line. In a game where Missouri State (10-10, 6-4) kept its top scorers to a combined 21 points, nine under their average, the Salukis got other key contributions.

Johnson and Jawaun Newton each chipped in 10 points, hitting 4 of 6 from the field. They got solid play off the pine from JD Muila, Dalton Banks and Troy D’Amico, who combined for 20 points, and held the Bears to 40.4 % shooting.

Finally, SIU took care of the ball in a way it didn’t against 4-16 Evansville Tuesday night, cutting its turnovers from 18 to eight. In a game where each team managed only 53 possessions, a low turnover rate was vital.

“That was huge,” Mullins said of the low turnover rate. “They’re a long, aggressive defensive team. They do a good job denying passing lanes. This was a big emphasis for us, so to only have eight turnovers was a big reason why we won.”

The Salukis never trailed and appeared to be on the verge of enjoying a comfortable finish when Domask converted in the lane for a 57-46 lead with 4:16 left. But Missouri State, which rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit Wednesday night to stop Drake in overtime, used an 11-2 run and pulled within 59-57 on a 3-ball from Kendle Moore with 42.1 seconds left.

With a potentially gutting loss staring it in the face, SIU answered the final question of a rigorous 40-minute road quiz with an emphatic yes.

“It feels good,” Johnson said. “You can’t get too high or get too low, though. We have to take this win and learn from it.”

DAWG BITES

Domask’s second rebound Saturday gave him 500 for his career, making him the fourth player in school history with 1,400 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists. The other three – Wayne Abrams, Darren Brooks and Marcus Timmons – are SIU Hall of Famers. … The Salukis held a team to 57 points or less for the sixth time in 10 MVC games this year. … SIU’s latest winning streak has landed it all the way at No. 10 in the latest CollegeInsider.com Top 25. … Missouri State’s Jonathan Mogbo led all scorers with 14 and all rebounders with 11, including seven on the offensive glass. Bryan Trimble hit for 12 points – all in the first half. Chance Moore and Donovan Clay, the Bears’ top two scorers, combined for just 12 on 4 of 15 shooting. … SIU is home Tuesday night for a 7 o’clock contest with Murray State.

Box score

SIU 61, Missouri State 57

SIU (61): Domask 3-12 3-3 10, Rupert 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 4-12 0-0 11, Johnson 4-6 0-0 10, Newton 4-6 0-0 10, Banks 2-5 2-2 7, Muila 4-7 0-1 8, D’Amico 2-3 0-0 5, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-51 5-6 61.

MISSOURI STATE (57): Mogbo 6-9 2-4 14, Clay 3-10 3-5 9, Ridgnal 0-0 0-0 0, K. Moore 2-5 0-0 6, Ayres 0-0 0-0 0, Trimble 4-12 0-0 12, C. Moore 1-5 0-0 3, Mason 3-9 2-3 9, Mayo 2-2 0-0 4. Totals: 21-52 7-12 57.

Halftime – SIU 30-25. 3-point goals – SIU 10-26 (Jones 3-9, Newton 2-2, Johnson 2-4, D’Amico 1-2, Banks 1-4, Domask 1-5), Missouri State 8-24 (Trimble 4-11, K. Moore 2-4, C. Moore 1-3, Mason 1-5, Clay 0-1). Team fouls – SIU 14, Missouri State 10. Rebounds – SIU 28 (Muila 7), Missouri State 36 (Mogbo 11). Assists – SIU 9 (Domask, Jones, Johnson 2), Missouri State 10 (Clay 4). Fouled out – None. Officials – Malham, Copeland, Gerritson. A—3,782.

Grading the Salukis

Offense: B

That SIU made 45 percent of its shots, including 10 of 26 on 3-pointers, against a long, athletic opponent played a big role in the win. That it also kept the turnovers down to 8 and made Missouri State play 5 on 5 most of the day also helped. Marcus Domask was held to 3 of 12 from the field and scored only 10 points, but Jawaun Newton and Xavier Johnson helped take up slack with 10 each. Johnson’s fallaway at the end sealed it.

Defense: B

The only thing keeping this from being an A was that the Salukis allowed 15 offensive rebounds, including seven to Jonathan Mogbo. But they allowed Missouri State to make only 40.4 percent from the field and limited Donovan Clay, the Bears’ best player, to nine points on 3 of 10 shooting. SIU had sound defensive rotations most of the game and was able to limit the damage they did in the lane. Muila grabbed a team-high seven boards in just 21:50.

Overall: A

It was a much more detailed effort for the Salukis Saturday than they displayed on Tuesday night against 4-16 Evansville. They never trailed and came up with all the answers any time the Bears and their crowd threatened to take over. They won in a tough building with their top players combining to make only 7 of 24 shots. There’s half a conference season left, but if SIU wins the regular season title, look back on this game as a big reason why.

Tags

