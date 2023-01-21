SIU basketball | Johnson, Salukis silence Missouri State

Grading the Salukis

Offense: B

That SIU made 45 percent of its shots, including 10 of 26 on 3-pointers, against a long, athletic opponent played a big role in the win. That it also kept the turnovers down to 8 and made Missouri State play 5 on 5 most of the day also helped. Marcus Domask was held to 3 of 12 from the field and scored only 10 points, but Jawaun Newton and Xavier Johnson helped take up slack with 10 each. Johnson’s fallaway at the end sealed it.

Defense: B

The only thing keeping this from being an A was that the Salukis allowed 15 offensive rebounds, including seven to Jonathan Mogbo. But they allowed Missouri State to make only 40.4 percent from the field and limited Donovan Clay, the Bears’ best player, to nine points on 3 of 10 shooting. SIU had sound defensive rotations most of the game and was able to limit the damage they did in the lane. Muila grabbed a team-high seven boards in just 21:50.

Overall: A

It was a much more detailed effort for the Salukis Saturday than they displayed on Tuesday night against 4-16 Evansville. They never trailed and came up with all the answers any time the Bears and their crowd threatened to take over. They won in a tough building with their top players combining to make only 7 of 24 shots. There’s half a conference season left, but if SIU wins the regular season title, look back on this game as a big reason why.