SIU Basketball | Salukis add fourth transfer in Rupert

021622-spt-siu-mbb-10.jpg

SIU head coach Bryan Mullins (left) and assistant coach Brendan Mullins call out instructions to their players during the first half against Bradley at the Banterra Center on Feb. 15 in Carbondale. 

 Byron Hetzler

Per his Twitter page, forward Clarence Rupert announced Wednesday night that he is transferring from Saint Peter's to SIU for the 2022-23 season.

The 6-8, 245-pound Rupert started the Peacocks' last seven games as a freshman, helping them make an improbable run from the No. 15 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament to an Elite Eight spot.

Rupert averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, scoring 11 points and four rebounds to go along with three steals when Saint Peter's upset Purdue in the Sweet 16. Rupert also scored 11 points in a regular season contest at St. John's.

Rupert shot 46.2 percent from the field and averaged a rebound every five minutes. He's one of several players to leave the Peacock program after coach Shaheen Holloway resigned to take the job at Seton Hall.

Rupert is the fourth player SIU's added via the transfer portal, joining guards Xavier Johnson (George Mason) and Jawaun Newton (Evansville), as well as wing A.J. Ferguson (East Central University).

The Salukis went 16-15 last year and return three starters, including leading scorers Marcus Domask and Lance Jones, for next season. They should contend for the Missouri Valley Conference title.

