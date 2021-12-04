SIU Basketball | Salukis beat Southern Mississippi 66-41

CARBONDALE – Despite a less than stellar shooting performance through the first three quarters of the game, Southern Illinois University (5-3) earned a convincing 66-41 win over Southern Mississippi (4-5) at the Banterra Center.

While the Salukis finished with a flourish to hit 41.9 percent of their shots, SIU shot just 33 percent in the first half, yet built a 32-23 halftime advantage.

What SIU lacked in marksmanship, it made up for with defense, balance, offensive rebounding and solid bench play. At the half the Salukis had forced 11 turnovers on eight steals and had converted those turnovers into 11 points.

“I thought, especially defensively, I thought it was the most complete 40 minutes we’ve played this year,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins. “I thought the guys did a great job sticking to the game plan. They’re a very athletic team. We did a really good job on rebounding. I thought we did a good job contesting all their passes too.”

In the meantime, the Salukis, who entered the game as one of the top-30 shooting teams in the nation, struggled to put the ball in the basket.

Enter Anthony D’Avanzo. The senior came off the bench to score eight first half points to keep the offense above water.

“It was great for Anthony,” Mullins said. “I thought he played great in the first half and Kyler (Filewich) played great in the second half. We need those guys. Those guys take us to another level.”

Marcus Domask, who averages nearly 16 points per game, was held scoreless the first half. However, he broke loose with eight points prior to the first media break, pushing the SIU lead to 42-29 by the first media break of the second half.

Then, the Salukis were finally able to break the game open the last 10 minutes. It was a combination of improved shooting and a continued emphasis on defense. A seven-point run between the nine and six minute mark pushed the advantage to 16 points.

Ben Coupet converted his own miss, Lance Jones scored on a strong drive to the rim and Dalton Banks nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

“It was possession by possession,” Mullins said. “That’s how we challenged our guys to play. Just wear them down. That’s not going to happen the first 20 minutes, but 30-40 minutes, that’s when teams feel it. We ended the game with 13 of 14 stops. I felt they felt it the last 10 minutes of the game.”

Once the Salukis got a comfortable lead, they kept piling on.

“We were 5-of-20 the first half from three.” Mullins said. “Most of them were good looks. We took a couple early ones and a couple deep ones. We just talked about getting paint touches and kick outs. We played more downhill and were able to get more layups.”

At the same time, the Saluki defense stiffened further down the stretch.

“I think our team defense was great,” Verplancken said. “I think coach said we got 16 out of the last 18 stops. We knew they were going to dribble drive us or get in the post. We were very physical I feel like. When we sit down and guard one on one, that makes it so much easier, like ball pressure makes it easier. We also have a concept, if someone gets beat, someone has to have your back.”

The Salukis closed the game on a 17-2 run.

“I think we were just the deeper team,” Domask said. “They didn’t have enough players to compete for the full 40 with us. They got a little tired and with our bench playing so well we just kept subbing in guys and kept up the pace.”

Domask finished the game with 14 points. Coupet and Jones each scored 11 and Verplancken had 10. Walyn Napper led Southern Mississippi with 10 points.

SIU returns to action Dec. 11 at Tulsa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0