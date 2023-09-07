Ceci Bulmahn was one of three SIU hitters with a team-high 10 kills Wednesday night during the Salukis’ 3-1 nonconference win over Lindenwood in Davies Gym.

Just imagine how much better Bulmahn is going to be as she continues to regain confidence in a knee that required an ACL repair in October, 19 matches into a splendid freshman year.

“It’s definitely been a challenge,” she said. “I was pretty convinced it was just my meniscus at first so I was optimistic I’d be back but when I found out it was the ACL, I was really bummed. We had two other girls on the team who tore their ACL and they were very helpful.

“One of our other girls tore her ACL so we went through rehab together and our trainer tore her ACL when she played. They both helped a lot.”

Before her injury, Bulmahn was a key part of SIU’s revival from five straight losing seasons. She averaged nearly nine kills and 10 digs per match, pounding down 17 kills in a September loss to Drake and producing 22 digs just over a week later in a road win over Indiana State.

Then again, that might have been expected from a player with not only talent but a rich volleyball bloodline in her favor. Both older sisters, Jaclyn and Victoria, earned Division I scholarships to Valparaiso. Jaclyn played five years, going to Ball State for her COVID-19 season, and Victoria is a junior setter for the Beacons.

Add in the fact that her parents, Eric and Monica, played at Ball State and IUPUI, respectively, and it was pretty much a given that Ceci would don a volleyball uniform as soon as she could.

“I learned a lot from my sisters and my parents were my coaches,” she said, “so I learned a lot by watching.”

Buhlman’s skill and ability to learn all facets of the game make her a true six-rotation player. In fact, Saluki coach Ed Allen values her ball control ability so much that he used her as a libero during an exhibition match against Saint Louis and again last weekend during a tournament at Charleston Southern.

Allen said part of the reason is because he was trying to build her endurance to play a full match again. The other reason?

“She’s the best passer we have,” he said. “When she wasn’t able to be back on the floor as a front-row player, we had to get her back on the floor in as many rotations as we could. This team is a much better first-contact team when she’s out there on the floor.”

Coming off an all-tournament performance at Charleston Southern, Bulmahn joined Imani Hartfield and Nataly Garcia in double figures in kills. Hartfield hit an outrageous .714 for the match, contributing a kill as SIU (5-1) used a match-ending 8-2 run to erase a 23-19 deficit in the fourth game.

Lindenwood (4-3) frustrated the Salukis at times with a spirited defensive effort that might have reminded one of a gritty baseliner in tennis continually returning a power hitter’s smashes. Eventually, SIU found the range. It hit .314 and .289 in the last two sets after .171 and .114 marks in the first two games.

“We just had to trade groundstrokes with them until we could get to the net,” Allen said.

It was the first of a six-match homestand for the Salukis, who will host Alabama A&M at 10 a.m. Friday and Arkansas State at 7 p.m. in the Saluki Bash that will be played at Banterra Center. They won’t travel again until they open Missouri Valley Conference play at UIC on Sept. 22.

The laundry list of improvements Allen wants to see from his team starts with more disciplined play.

“I want to see us execute a game plan perfectly,” he said. “I want to see them set themselves defensively and present hands at the net. And I want to see us continue to improve our hitting efficiency in transition.”