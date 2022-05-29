SIU earns bid to NCAA by beating Bears 9-6

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – SIU’s baseball team made the if-necessary game at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament absolutely necessary.

Pier-Olivier Boucher and Nick Hagedorn each belted two homers Sunday to spearhead the top-seeded Salukis’ 9-6 defeat of sixth-seeded Missouri State at Hammons Field, handing the Bears (29-27) their first loss of the double-elimination event.

SIU and Missouri State were scheduled to meet in a win-or-die game at 3:25, with the victor earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Salukis are trying to snap a 32-year tournament drought.

They certainly looked the part of a championship team in their fourth elimination game in 48 hours. Not only did they pound out 12 hits, they also received good pitching from surprise starter Noah Farmer and Ben Chapman while playing sound defense.

Farmer got the call 48 hours after throwing 101 pitches over 5 2/3 innings in an 8-2 win over Indiana State. He gave SIU (44-15) 71 pitches on Sunday, scattering six hits and allowing a run with one walk and one strikeout.

Chapman (2-4) covered the last five innings to earn a win less than 18 hours after bagging the save in an 8-5 win over Evansville. Missouri State injected temporary drama into the proceedings with a two-run homer from Dakota Kotowski in the eighth and a two-out, three-run blast off Cam Cratic's bat in the ninth.

However, that wasn't enough against an offense that has scored 32 runs in winning four straight elimination games.

Boucher initiated scoring in the second when he rode the prevailing wind blowing hard to left field, lofting a Forrest Barnes pitch into it and depositing it into the Saluki bullpen for his seventh homer.

Hagedorn made it 2-0 in the third when he ripped a line shot on the berm in left-center field for his third homer in as many days and 10th of the year. Then SIU really pressed the attack.

After J.T. Weber was plunked with two outs, Kaeber Rog singled him to third and Ryan Rodriguez singled him home for a 3-0 lead. Boucher doubled the advantage on his next swing, rifling a three-run homer to the batter’s eye beyond the center field wall.

Hagedorn’s second homer, a two-run blast down the left field line, increased the advantage to 8-0 and drove Forrest Barnes (6-5) to cover. Barnes went the distance in a 5-1 win Wednesday over the Salukis, but permitted eight runs off seven hits in the rematch.

Rog capped SIU’s scoring in the sixth inning with a sacrifice fly to the warning track in center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.