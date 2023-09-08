DEKALB – SIU’s last four games against FBS opponents don’t reveal a foe that cowers at the thought of facing teams with 22 more scholarships and bigger, stronger bodies.

The Salukis walloped pitiful Massachusetts 45-20 in 2019, played with a good Arkansas State for 60 minutes that same year before falling 41-28, gave a better Kansas State team hell for 60 minutes in 2021 before absorbing a 31-23 loss and stopped Northwestern 31-24 last year in Evanston.

Or to put it another way, they have outscored those four foes with more resources by a total of 127-116.

That’s why SIU believes it can make the trip to Northern Illinois Saturday and put a win in the baggage compartment for the six-hour drive home.

“I’m excited for our guys to cut it loose,” said Salukis coach Nick Hill. “You can look at it a lot of different ways. We have a lot of players who have played at a higher level, who have been on the field last year or the year before at K-State. It’s about going up there and playing football. The message won’t be any different.”

SIU wasn’t tested in last week’s 49-23 rout of Austin Peay but will certainly field harder questions from a good Mid-American Conference program that opened the year with a quality road win at Boston College in overtime.

Let’s look at three factors that could be integral in shaping this game’s outcome:

1. Handle the physical challenge

Hill knows plenty about the Huskies’ program. For starters, they recruited his brother, A.J., a few years back. Secondly, like any real football fan, he knows about the November phenomenon known as MACtion, when that league plays Tuesday and Wednesday night games for a national audience.

The best NIU teams, such as the ones Jerry Kill built after he left SIU or the squad that Jordan Lynch quarterbacked to the Orange Bowl a decade ago while nearly winning the Heisman Trophy, have lived on the running game and tough defense.

Air Coryell, they aren’t. But ground Huskie has been difficult meat for a lot of MAC teams to swallow.

“They are just physical. They are built to win in the MAC and bad weather on Tuesday night,” Hill said. “We feel like it’s a game like the Missouri Valley that it’s going to be a physical brand of football. Much different than in week 1 with multiple tight ends and unbalanced lines.”

That will provide the Salukis’ fast defense with a test. Can a scheme which plays five defensive backs – albeit one that plays more like a linebacker than a true safety in PJ Jules – hold up against a power running attack?

If the answer is yes, SIU’s chances of winning are enhanced.

2. Use your weapons

One of the plusses of having a sixth-year senior as your starting quarterback is that very little rattles him. Much like NIU’s Rocky Lombardi, who is playing his seventh season at the college level, Nic Baker has been there, seen everything.

Because of that, Baker rarely lets the game speed him up. That allows him to take what the defense gives him. And having a spate of playmakers around him at running back and wide receiver means he doesn’t have to lean on one go-to target.

Look at last week, for starters. Izaiah Hartrup led the receivers with five catches for 80 yards but others like D’Ante’ Cox, Vinson Davis and Jaelin Benefield made key plays. Romeir Elliott, Justin Strong, Shaun Lester and several others contributed to the running game.

That gives Baker a pleasant problem every week.

“We’re a team that can do a lot running and throwing the ball,” he said. “Just looking out there and knowing that whatever play is called, we’ve got people that can make it, I love it.”

3. Rely on depth

It seems like a weird concept, using your depth against a team with 22 more scholarship players. But SIU will have to call on some reserves, particularly at linebacker.

Pittsburgh transfer Dune Smith, a linebacker who announced his presence with authority by returning an interception 26 yards for a second quarter touchdown last week, must sit out the first half after being ejected in the third quarter for targeting.

That means guys like Zach Burrola, who’s listed as the backup to Colin Bohanek, and Ben Bogle figure to get more snaps until Smith can return. Regardless of who’s out there, though, the Salukis got NIU coach Thomas Hammock’s attention.

“They’re a scrappy group and they are physical,” he said. “They are going to try to get after you. We are playing a really good football team that beat Northwestern a year ago. They play very good football teams in their conference.”