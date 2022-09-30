SIU Football | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis aim for third straight victory

Before last week’s game with North Dakota, the message from SIU players and coaches was that they had to maintain the same mindset as they had before a 31-24 upset of FBS foe Northwestern two weeks ago in Evanston.

Mission accomplished. Playing a team that was arguably more talented and as physical as the Big Ten team they beat the week before, the Salukis scored first and second, didn’t punt at all and cruised to a 34-17 victory to square their record at 2-2.

Now the goal is to stack a third straight win on top of the two that got SIU back in the Stats Perform rankings at No. 19 this week. The task, on paper, seems like one that can be accomplished. The Salukis visit Illinois State on Saturday night, aiming to go 2-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

“This team is learning what it takes each and every week with the attention to detail and respecting the opponent in order to play well,” said SIU coach Nick Hill. “I feel like we’ve gotten better week-by-week and we have to continue to do that.”

This will be the conference opener for the Redbirds (2-1), which were off last week. After a season opening loss at Wisconsin, they scored home wins over Valparaiso (28-21) and Eastern Illinois (35-7).

Below are three keys that will determine if the Salukis’ late-night bus ride from Normal will be happy or quiet:

1. Baker the decision-maker

A quarterback has to have help from the 10 guys around him. He needs protection to throw and receivers to get open. But he also has to make the correct decision on where to throw.

If you’re wondering why Nic Baker was MVFC co-Offensive Player of the Week two weeks ago and could have won the award again last week, look at how he’s managed games. He’s 44 of 61 in the last two wins for 530 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception – off a deflected pass.

Most importantly, according to Hill, Baker is winning with his mind.

“He graded out in the low 90s against North Dakota,” Hill said. “You’ll win a lot of games as a quarterback when you’re grading out that way. He’s in tune on what we’re asking him to do. He’s the first to take ownership when he doesn’t play well or make a bad read.”

Baker is also doing this without speedy wide receiver Izaiah Hartrup (hamstring), who hasn’t played a snap this year. But D’Ante’ Cox, Avante’s twin brother, and fullback Jacob Garrett have emerged as viable threats to complicate opponents’ game-planning.

Double Avante and Baker still has a number of capable targets. Play Avante straight-up? Well, as he showed last week when he caught all seven targets for 90 yards, good luck with that.

2. Defensive improvements

SIU’s pass defense was bad the first two weeks. It has been much better the last two weeks. Part of it is playing with a fourth quarter lead, which frees up the line to get after the passer, but part of it is the secondary has played up to its preseason hype.

After being riddled for nearly 800 yards in losses to Top 25 opponents Incarnate Word and Southeast Missouri State, the Salukis have allowed just 446 the last two games. Northwestern and North Dakota combined to average less than 10 yards per completion. The defense has tackled well and both opponents haven’t had as much success with the deep ball that UIW and SEMO enjoyed.

Two reasons: SIU has won first and second down more often, and as safety Antonio Fletcher suggested after the Northwestern win, the defense is playing more as a unit than it might have in the first two games.

“The coaches are doing a good job of getting the guys to play in position to play at a really high level,” Hill said. “I want to see them flying around and playing with an attacking style.”

3. Handle the atmosphere

SIU didn’t have to deal with hostile crowds in its first two road assignments. There were less than 3,000 fans at Incarnate Word and Northwestern’s Ryan Field was half-full – and a few thousand of those were Saluki fans who took the place over as the fourth quarter progressed.

Hancock Stadium is going to be sold-out Saturday night and will be loud, particularly at the start. SIU will have to play with poise, execute on both sides of the ball and play from the lead in order to quiet the crowd.

“We’re going to have to be really locked in and disciplined,” Hill said, “and play a clean game.”