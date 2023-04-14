After Monday night’s practice, SIU football coach Nick Hill referred to spring practices as a chance to put some film in the bank.

Think of Saturday’s 11 a.m. spring game as the last chance for the Salukis to make some meaningful deposits into their savings account until preseason drills start in August.

It’s unlikely there will be any major reveals about style of play, special formations or new wrinkles on either side of the ball. But Hill is hopeful his players will continue to take advantage of their opportunities to make meaningful impressions that could improve their chances to play when the season starts Sept. 2 in Saluki Stadium against Austin Peay.

“I like where we’re at,” Hill said. “I’ve enjoyed watching their progression every day. You keep getting better and installing more things as you go along. These are opportunities for them to get better going into training camp.”

What should SIU fans be eyeballing during the spring game? Here are three things in particular to monitor:

1. Playing fast

The big storyline this preseason has been the defense’s adjustment to new coordinator D.J. Vokolek. He replaces Jason Petrino, who departed for a similar position at North Dakota State.

Vokolek is no stranger to the Missouri Valley Football Conference. He’s served two stints under Mark Farley at Northern Iowa, running its defense in 2005 when it reached the national championship game, and also coached at Missouri State.

Saluki linebackers Branson Combs and Zach Burrola said Vokolek’s main emphasis is on playing fast.

“Look for a lot of physicality,” Burrola said. “Our defense is playing a lot faster, making decisions on the go. Our tempo is the biggest difference; we’re wanting to play fast, physical and get to the ball.”

SIU defenses have been radically different the last two seasons. They had trouble stopping the run in 2021 but were good against the pass, then were one of the top run defenses in the Valley last year. But top quarterbacks like Incarnate Word’s Lindsey Scott, SEMO’s Paxton DeLaurent and UNI’s Theo Day routinely picked them apart in the air.

The Salukis are experienced in the back seven but a bit green up front. Someone will have to develop into a top pass rusher with last year’s top sacker, Richie Hagarty, now in the transfer portal.

2. Backup battle

There’s no reason to expect fireworks from familiar faces on offense in this game. Everyone knows what Nic Baker, D’Ante’ Cox and Romeir Elliott can do. There’s no reason to risk a potential season-altering injury in April.

It’s more likely that you’ll see backups getting the majority of the snaps during the live portion of the practice. Zach Zebrowski and Hunter Simmons will probably split most of the time at quarterback, while Shaun Lester and Eastern Illinois transfer Jaelin Benefield could get looks at running back.

Receivers such as Izaiah Hartrup, coming back from a hamstring injury that cost him all of 2022, Jay Jones, Zach Gibson and Charleston Southern transfer Vinson Davis have a chance to display their considerable abilities.

The same probably applies on defense. The likes of Combs, Burrola, PJ Jules and David Miller are known quantities. As one coach said years ago when asked how many of his key players would appear in a spring game, “they’ll be in bubble wrap.”

3. New faces to watch

In the cool of the night after Monday’s workout, Combs and Burrola were asked about fresh faces that fans might want to pay attention to on Saturday.

“As far as the linebacker room, I can talk about Colin Bohanek,” said Combs. “He’s going to be a guy that will help us out this year, playing a lot of snaps. And Ben Bogle, who was a freshman last year, has come in and made some real strides. He’s going to help us as well.”

Burrola nominated offensive tackle Samuel Neuman, a fifth-year senior who played in six games during the 2021 season but was sidelined last year due to injury.

“He’s made some great strides this spring and I think he could be an anchor on the offensive line,” Burrola said.

In fact, Burrola said the offensive line as a group has made real improvements. If that translates to actual games, that could be a major development for an offense that struggled at times to run the ball efficiently and produce chunk plays via the ground.