SIU Football | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis open MVFC play with North Dakota

Beating Northwestern last week gave SIU’s football season a much-needed boost in many ways.

The Salukis (1-2) avoided a winless non-conference run-up into a murderous Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule, bagged their second win over a Big Ten Conference program and justified their top 10 preseason ranking.

But none of that – none of it – will really mean anything if they don’t stack other wins on top of it, beginning with Saturday’s conference opener at Saluki Stadium against No. 19 North Dakota (2-1, 1-0).

“It was obviously a big win for our program, for showing the response this team needed to show,” said SIU coach Nick Hill of the 31-24 decision over Northwestern. “But we have to attack this week with the same mentality we did last week.”

A win on Saturday gets the No. 24 Salukis back to .500, gets them on the right track in the conference and validates the victory at Northwestern. A loss essentially puts them right back where they were before the Northwestern game and reduces their margin for error in terms of making the FCS playoffs.

How does SIU make it consecutive victories? Here are three factors that will determine if it does.

1. Less is more

Stats-wise, there was nothing flashy about what the Salukis did at Northwestern. Nic Baker was 23 of 34 for 241 yards, hitting his first 11 passes, but he’s had much bigger days in his career.

The running game averaged less than three yards per carry and didn’t collect 100 yards. And SIU was outgained by the Wildcats. But the Salukis won because of what they didn’t do – commit careless penalties and turnovers.

After being flagged 22 times for 185 yards in losses to Incarnate Word and Southeast Missouri State, SIU drew just one penalty in the first half and four for the game. And it won the turnover battle 4-1.

As Hill pointed out Monday, he actually had the biggest penalty, a 15-yarder for protesting a holding call that nullified Branson Combs’ pick-six in the third quarter.

“Playing clean football,” Hill said when asked what he noticed from watching the game again. “We had a team focused on doing their job. We showed we could play good football and play clean football.”

The Salukis will have to do that again this week. North Dakota has committed only 16 penalties in three games. If SIU wants to win, it’ll have to earn it.

2. Keep the magic bean

Both teams like to play a ball control style on offense. Neither will turn down a big play, but both prefer to grind out drives and wear down an opponent’s defense.

So the Salukis’ key against the Fighting Hawks might be to keep Tyler Hoosman under wraps. The Northern Iowa transfer has emerged as North Dakota’s top running back with 244 yards on 39 carries. He bagged 102 yards last week at Northern Arizona.

SIU’s run defense gave up a season-high 167 yards at Northwestern but actually held up better than some feared it would. Evan Hull got his yards – 124 on 25 tries – but the Salukis didn’t let him break a big run.

“We didn’t let them rip off 40 and 50-yard runs,” Hill said. “The one explosive run was the quarterback pulling it on a zone-read, which he hadn’t done all year. We made them earn everything they got.”

3. Down to the basics

North Dakota isn’t going to make a ton of flashy plays, its game-winning touchdown pass off a reverse last week aside. But it will not give an opponent cheap scores via turnovers or undisciplined penalties.

SIU will have to execute well and play a clean game to beat the Fighting Hawks. And it will have to do it for 60 minutes. That means finishing every possession with a kick, even if it’s a punt, and getting off the field defensively on third downs.

Hill is expecting something similar to last year’s 31-28 Saluki win, which saw North Dakota miss a 47-yard field goal that would have forced overtime.

“It comes down to the 4th quarter and you have to play clean football,” Hill said. “It comes down to not beating yourself and trusting you have the guys and scheme to allow them to have success. It’s a mentality, knowing it comes down to the last four minutes.”