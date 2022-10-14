SIU Football | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis set to host Western Illinois

Every once in a while, thoroughly illogical upsets happen.

Think Appalachian State over Michigan in 2007. UMBC over Virginia in the 2018 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Even SIU 38, North Dakota State 14 in February 2021 to end the Bison’s 39-game winning streak.

Western Illinois over the Salukis on Saturday in Carbondale wouldn’t carry the national cachet of the above games, but it might be just as shocking when you consider the context under which both teams enter this game.

No. 16 SIU (4-2, 3-0) has won four straight and is tied for first place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with North Dakota State and South Dakota State. The Leathernecks (0-5, 0-2) have been outscored 207-72 and have only had a chance to win one game in the fourth quarter this year.

However, Salukis coach Nick Hill spent a fair amount of time Monday during his weekly Zoom call offering a variation of the “rat poison” speech Alabama coach Nick Saban gives his team when it’s rolling or facing a struggling foe.

“When you look at (comparative) scores and records, you’ll cause yourself more harm than good,” Hill said. “It’s a disrespect to the game if you go into it not ready. You only get 11 opportunities.”

How does SIU make the most of this opportunity? Here are three factors that could determine if this is a happy Homecoming at Saluki Stadium.

1. Focus, focus, focus

On paper, SIU has more margin for error than it will have in a game this year. The truth is if it plays a reasonable game without a spate of penalties or turnovers, it will win comfortably.

This is where Hill hopes his team’s veteran leadership is taking the game as seriously as the coaches. There is precedent for Western Illinois to play the Salukis tough for 60 minutes – and beyond.

Last year, when SIU went 8-5 and won a playoff game while the Leathernecks went 1-10, the teams played in Week 5. In overtime, the Salukis needed to stop a two-point conversion to win 31-30 in Macomb.

All kinds of what Pat Riley once called peripheral opponents are in play – lightly-regarded opponent, potential letdown coming off two big road wins and Homecoming festivities to boot.

“We have to play a really good game to win,” Hill said. “You have to trust that everyone will have the same mindset. Our job is to play the football game and let everybody else have a good time.”

2. Run and stop the run

If you want to look at where SIU should assert itself physically, here you go. Its second-ranked rush defense matches up against the league’s worst rushing attack and its No. 7 ground game tries the second-worst rushing defense.

The Salukis have one of the league’s lowest averages per carry at 3.3, but their 240 rush attempts trail only North Dakota State and South Dakota State. They actually ran the ball well the last three quarters at Missouri State as freshman Shaun Lester (17 carries, 81 yards) took up slack for the injured Romeir Elliott and Justin Strong.

Meanwhile, when it last played two weeks ago at SDSU, Western Illinois managed just 19 ground yards. That’s a season low for any MVFC team.

Hill is worried that the Leathernecks will be able to establish a rushing attack, citing film from past games where they were able to get downhill and give the passing game help.

“When they have scoring drives, it’s because they do a good job in the running game,” Hill said.

3. Keep it clean

One way a favorite lets a heavy underdog hang around is by getting sloppy. Assignment errors, eye violations, taking bad penalties and turning the ball over all fit into that category.

These are things SIU has erased from its arsenal the last four games. It drew a whopping 22 penalties in the first two games, but only 19 since then. The Salukis have committed just one turnover during their winning streak – a deflected interception at Northwestern – and haven’t ceded a lot of big plays to the opposition.

Even if SIU isn’t as crisp in its execution offensively as it has been lately, the simple acts of not getting flagged or coughing up the ball will go a long way toward continuing its winning streak.

“You try to put together a plan that puts your guys in the best position,” Hill said. “You learn the strengths and weaknesses of your team and formulate a plan that you can do well. You have to do things you can execute.”