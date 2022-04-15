SIU Football | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis show off team in spring game

The first thing you have to understand about SIU’s spring football game, which starts at noon Saturday inside Saluki Stadium, is that it’s not really a game.

“It’s going to be the first time we’ve scrimmaged with officials,” said SIU coach Nick Hill on Friday morning. “We go offense versus defense, more like a controlled practice. It’s a great time to see these guys react in the flow of a game.

“You want to see guys play and be in a game-time feel. We might get off 50 to 60 plays while doing some different things for the fans.”

The school is marketing this for fans as much as it is showing off a football team aiming for its third straight FCS playoff berth in the fall. Parking lots will be opened at 8 a.m. for tailgaters, followed by various giveaways in Saluki Plaza outside the stadium from 11 a.m. to noon.

Then after the scrimmage concludes around 1:30 p.m., the turf surface will turn into the site of an Easter egg hunt. Those will be easier to find than actual storylines out of roughly a half of football.

But there will be things to watch on Saturday, like these three:

Getting offensive

A veteran like Nic Baker would have to get hurt or play so poorly during the spring to merit a whole lot of attention. And according to Hill, Baker has improved in his progressions and attention to detail in the spring, so that clearly isn’t an issue.

One thing Hill and the staff has addressed in spring is to build depth and versatility in the offensive line. To that end, Chase Evans has switched from guard to center and opened eyes with his play. Ditto for tackle Beau Branyan.

“Chase has never been at center before but has played the majority of time there this spring,” Hill said. “He’s one of the O-line guys we’ve thrown into the fire.”

Another player who’s helped himself this spring is wide receiver Jathen Jones. With incumbents Izaiah Hartrup (hip) and Avante Cox (shoulder) mostly shelved, Jones has taken the extra reps and run with them.

The 6-foot-3, 191-pound Jones has impressed Hill with his length and athletic skills. The redshirt freshman could be a real weapon on back-shoulder throws and in goal-line situations against smaller defensive backs.

Defense, defense

Branson Combs made his name at SIU with a game-winning touchdown catch in the 2021 FCS spring playoffs at Weber State. The one-time wide receiver is heading toward a nice career on the SIU stop unit as a linebacker.

Combs switched sides of the ball before last season and collected 28 tackles in 11 games, drawing starts against Missouri State and at North Dakota State. The 6-3, 210-pound sophomore also defensed four passes and bagged two interceptions.

“He’s taken his game to another level,” Hill said. “He had some outstanding games last year and I think he can elevate himself.”

Cornerback PJ Jules has also made strides, according to Hill. Bear in mind that Jules is coming off a third season that saw him record career highs in every category, including tackles (74) and passes defensed (7).

The work’s not done

Just because Saturday marks the end of spring practice doesn’t mean the program can take it easy until it’s time to convene again in August.

If the Salukis are to take the next step from good program to championship contender, this is the time of the year when it happens. Programs like defending FCS champion North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Missouri State and Northern Iowa aren’t taking the offseason off.

Take it easy from mid-April to early August and chances are your program won’t be watching the FCS selection show in November wondering who their first round opponent might be.

“You have to stay committed and not get too far ahead,” Hill said. “The margin of error with our schedule is so small that you just can’t turn things off. We worry about how we do things, how we develop. And we have to do it every day.”

