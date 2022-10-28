SIU Football | 3 Things to Watch

If there’s one thing SIU’s football team has mastered in recent years besides the occasional inexplicable loss to a sub-.500 opponent, it’s the successful response to that bitter result.

Saturday presents another chance for the 20th-ranked Salukis to prove their considerable ability to bounce back from adversity, self-made or otherwise. Their Missouri Valley Football Conference home date with Northern Iowa is suddenly much more critical than it seemed a week ago.

Win and SIU (5-3, 4-1) goes into the bye week at 6-3, a third straight winning season secure and a third straight FCS playoff berth likely one win away. Lose and the Salukis limp into the bye at 5-4, probably needing wins over North Dakota State and at Youngstown State to feel good about a playoff spot.

“We understand the task at hand,” said defensive end Richie Hagarty. “We understand what we have to do to move forward. We’ve been good at bouncing back from adversity.”

Making SIU’s assignment tougher this week is that the Panthers (4-4, 3-2) are just as desperate for a win. UNI has won four of five but has no marquee wins. It might have to win out to go back to the postseason.

Can the Salukis turn back the Panthers in a big game? Below are three factors that might determine the outcome:

1. Stop the run

Until the second half last week, this wasn’t a problem. SIU was a top 10 defense against the run, having allowed just one 100-yard rusher all year and just one team to go over 100 yards on the ground.

Then South Dakota’s offensive line started creating holes for Travis Theis and Shomari Lawrence. Both wound up with more than 100 yards and the Coyotes finished with 205, the first time the Salukis ceded more than 200.

SIU’s defense wants badly to make up for that performance and figures to get tested right away. UNI’s Dom Williams only rushed for four touchdowns and 101 yards last week in a rout of Missouri State.

“We’re definitely trying to get it fixed this week,” linebacker Branson Combs said. “We’ve taken a lot of pride in stopping the run this year and I think we did a good job until last week. They ran it all over us and that’s not acceptable.”

As good a passer as Theo Day is, the Salukis’ chances of winning increase if they can keep Williams and Vance McShane in check.

2. More chunk plays

SIU’s offense has done a good job lately of taking what the defense gives it. Lately, defenses haven’t always given them chunk plays, particularly in the air.

The loss at South Dakota illustrates how hard it was for the Salukis to come up with big plays. They finished with 356 total yards on 80 snaps. Two of those plays – a 39-yard run by Romeir Elliott and a 29-yard pass from Nic Baker to D’Ante Cox – accounted for 68 yards.

SIU’s other 78 plays created 288 yards, or roughly 3.6 yards per snap. While it was able to keep the ball for 21 ½ minutes in the first half, it had to score points the hard way. And then it couldn’t score at all after its first possession of the second half.

“We probably called 7 to 10 ‘shot’ plays against their defense and they took them away,” said coach Nick Hill. “We had to check down. It wasn’t for lack of aggression. They weren’t going to let us beat them over the top.”

A total of 28 completions at South Dakota netted just 190 yards, or less than seven yards per catch. That’s well below the season average of 10.5.

3. Early start

In a way, the postseason starts Saturday for the Salukis. Given their record and the heft of earlier wins over FBS foe Northwestern, North Dakota and Illinois State, they can go 2-1 down the stretch and feel safe about getting a playoff spot.

Lose this week, though, and they will have used up their last bit of margin for error. That would require back-to-back wins after a much-needed bye week. That’s not a spot SIU really wants to be in.

But Hill spent the week preparing his team for this game in just the same manner as every other game.

“No panic at all,” he said. “The message you preach is you have to control what you can control. We’ll seek to respond this week.”