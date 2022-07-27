SIU Football | Baker itching to add championships

Personal accolades are fine for Nic Baker, but only to a point.

When you come from a high school program that wins all the time like Rochester, you want to win championships wherever you go.

And Baker is itching to add some college titles to his growing list of individual feats as he prepares for his second season as SIU’s starting quarterback.

“That’s my goal – to win a championship,” he said Tuesday. “We’ve been to the playoffs and won games the last two seasons, but we’ve always been on the road and it’s a tough atmosphere in the playoffs. I think we can do it; it’s just a matter of getting the job done.”

Getting the job done: That’s something Baker did in his first full year as the Salukis’ QB1.

He threw for a school-record 3,231 yards and 27 touchdowns, the second most in a season in program history. His 63.5 completion percentage is the fifth-best in SIU annals.

Baker earned Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors after strafing Southeast Missouri State for a school-record 460 yards in a season-opening win on Sept. 2. He and former Rochester teammate Avante Cox started the year with the biggest possible bang – a 99-yard touchdown connection on the game’s first play.

In an overtime win on Oct. 9 at South Dakota State, Baker dissected the Jackrabbits’ defense for 359 yards and four scores, going 28 of 45. Baker completed the South Dakota sweep in an FCS first round win on Nov. 27, hitting 21 of 30 for 210 yards in a 22-10 decision.

Accomplishments like that are why one online source named Baker as one of the top returning quarterbacks in FCS. That’s saying something, considering that in the MVFC alone, the likes of Jason Shelley (Missouri State), Mark Gronowski (South Dakota State) and Cam Miller (North Dakota State) are back for teams that also harbor championship hopes.

“I’m not going to pretend that it doesn’t mean a (darn) to see that stuff, because inside, you want people to recognize how you play,” Baker said. “But I’ve been used to winning games and championships. And that’s what we want to do here.”

That’s one reason why the Salukis’ 38-7 loss in the second round of the FCS playoffs Dec. 4 at North Dakota State still stings Baker. Even though Cox sat out with an injury, taking away a vital component of the attack, Baker still felt he had enough around him to engineer a second straight upset of the Bison.

On Feb. 27, 2021, Baker’s first SIU start was one for the history books. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 254 yards and a score in the Salukis’ 38-14 rout that ended NDSU’s 39-game winning streak and earned national attention.

In the rematch, Baker and SIU couldn’t cope with the Bison’s power and depth. While he threw for 220 yards and a second quarter touchdown, Baker simply didn’t have the running game to keep NDSU from teeing off on him.

“No excuses,” Baker said when asked if Cox’s absence hampered him. “Sure, you’d like to have a receiver like him out there because the defense has to account for him every play, but I didn’t feel like I had a hand tied behind my back.

“We should have played better.”

The 5-foot-9, 194-pound Baker came to SIU after throwing for 54 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 2017 at Rochester during a 14-0 run to a Class 4A title, the second one for Baker in as many years.

After waiting his turn in 2018 and 2019, Baker got his chance during the COVID-19 season in the spring of 2021 and was part of three wins before a season-ending foot injury on March 13 against Northern Iowa.

Baker then earned the starting job last year and validated coach Nick Hill’s decision, helping the Salukis go 8-5 and rise as high as No. 3 in the FCS rankings in late October.

Now comes an encore that he hopes comes with more playoff success.

“We need to win more games in the regular season so we can host playoff games and play in front of our crowd,” he said.